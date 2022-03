What does it mean?

An utepils is a beer that is drank outside. However, an utepils isn’t just any beer drank outside. Utepils actually means a beer enjoyed while sitting out in the sun, either in a beer garden or outdoor seating area of a bar, restaurant or café.

An utepils can also be enjoyed while out on a hike or while taking a break on the slopes. Skiing while inebriated isn’t encouraged, however.

If you’re having a beer while outside and the sun isn’t out, and you’re sitting there with your teeth chattering or soaked through from rain, then it probably doesn’t qualify as an utepils.

Why do I need to know this?

Beyond learning a new colloquialism that’ll help you sound more like a local when talking the lingo, understanding the word also gives you a better understanding of the Norwegian mentality.

For many, the first utepils of the year is something that is cherished as a major annual milestone. This is because the first utepils of the year represents the seasons’ changing and warmer weather.

The concept of utepils is also an example of Norwegians’ love for nature and the belief that the best things in life are enjoyed outside.

Use it like this:

Det er fantastisk vær for en utepils

(It’s great weather for a beer outside)

Jeg hadde årets første utepils I helgen

(I had my first utepils of the year this weekend)

Blir du med på en utepils

(You want to join me outside for a beer?)