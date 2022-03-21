Read news from:
Earthquake felt throughout western Norway 

The earthquake, which took place on Monday morning, could be felt across large parts of western Norway and had an estimated magnitude of 4.6, according to Norwegian National Seismic Network. 

Published: 21 March 2022 11:20 CET
Stavanger, west Norway
The quake could be felt across large parts of western Norway. Pictured is Stavanger. Photo by Oleksii Topolianskyi on Unsplash

On Monday morning at around 06:33am, an earthquake was registered in the North Sea between Stad, off the Norwegian coast, and the Faroe Islands. 

According to the Norwegian National Seismic Network, the earthquake was measured at 4.6 on the magnitude scale

Earthquakes of such magnitude are rare in Norway and only occur every ten years or so in western parts of the country, Lars Ottemoller, professor of seismology at the University of Bergen, told local newspaper Bergens Tidende

Ottemoller added that earthquakes of such magnitude are not dangerous for those on land. 

Several residents in western Norway said they felt the quake this morning. 

“I was laying in bed asleep and noticed the glass was rattling, and it rumbled for a while. I thought it might have been a rockslide but then thought of an earthquake,” one resident in western Norway told public broadcaster NRK

“It was really shaking. I lay in bed and ran out onto the patio to see what was happening. They are building in the area, so I thought maybe it was a rock or earth slide, but I finally realised that it was an earthquake,” Another resident from Rogaland told newspaper VG

Oil firm Equinor said that it had shut down its Snorre B platform as a precautionary measure. 

It wasn’t clear when Snorre B, which produces between 30,000-35,000 barrels per day of oil, would resume normal operation, Equinor spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen said.

“Our focus now is on the safety,” he said.

ENVIRONMENT

Report: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

Local and national authorities in Norway lack enough knowledge about where homes could be threatened by landslides and floods due to climate change, a report found on Thursday.

Published: 4 March 2022 11:25 CET
Norway’s municipalities have been criticised for their lack of knowledge about which areas will see increased landslide and flooding danger as a result of climate change, a report from the Office of the Auditor General stated.

“This is serious, and it can affect people’s safety,” Auditor General Karl Eirik Scjøtt-Pedersen stated in the report.

The Office of the Auditor General is responsible for holding government and authorities to account. Since 2019 the auditor general has been assessing how well municipalities are adapting to and preparing for climate change.

The report also found that authorities have not implemented necessary measures to protect existing homes and buildings from climate change in areas that may see an increased risk of flooding and landslides.

As part of the report, the country’s municipalities were surveyed on whether they’ve assessed the risk of natural disasters and the vulnerability of buildings to climate change beyond the next 12 years. Over half said they hadn’t, and only 38 percent said they looked into how the climate will affect the risk of natural events in 50 years.

At a governmental level, the Office of the Auditor General said that there wasn’t a good enough overview. The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, responsible for preparing maps that show areas at risk of flooding and danger, has only mapped risk areas for today’s climate, without considering how global warming will affect the risk of natural disasters.  

