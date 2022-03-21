Earthquake felt throughout western Norway 

On Monday morning at around 06:33am, an earthquake was registered in the North Sea between Stad, off the Norwegian coast, and the Faroe Islands.

According to the Norwegian National Seismic Network, the earthquake was measured at 4.6 on the magnitude scale.

Earthquakes of such magnitude are rare in Norway and only occur every ten years or so in western parts of the country, Lars Ottemoller, professor of seismology at the University of Bergen, told local newspaper Bergens Tidende.

Ottemoller added that earthquakes of such magnitude are not dangerous for those on land.

Several residents in western Norway said they felt the quake this morning.

“I was laying in bed asleep and noticed the glass was rattling, and it rumbled for a while. I thought it might have been a rockslide but then thought of an earthquake,” one resident in western Norway told public broadcaster NRK.

“It was really shaking. I lay in bed and ran out onto the patio to see what was happening. They are building in the area, so I thought maybe it was a rock or earth slide, but I finally realised that it was an earthquake,” Another resident from Rogaland told newspaper VG.

Oil firm Equinor said that it had shut down its Snorre B platform as a precautionary measure.

It wasn’t clear when Snorre B, which produces between 30,000-35,000 barrels per day of oil, would resume normal operation, Equinor spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen said.

“Our focus now is on the safety,” he said.