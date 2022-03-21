Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Bodies of US marines found after Norway military crash

The bodies of four US marines killed when their plane crashed during NATO exercises in Norway have been retrieved, Norway's defence ministry said Sunday.

Published: 21 March 2022 10:01 CET
Bodies of US marines found after Norway military crash
The four bodies have been recovered from the crash, which happened in northern Norway. Pictured is a file photo of a US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landing during a joint exercise with Japanese Self Defense Forces members at the Higashifuji training area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture on March 15, 2022. Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP.

A Norwegian Sea King rescue helicopter found the bodies at the accident site south of Bodo in northern Norway where their V-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps was reported missing on Friday evening.

The ministry said the bodies would be brought to Bodo prior to transportation to the United States.

It added the plane went down just south of Bodo during a training mission as part of Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 troops from NATO and partner countries.

An investigation has been opened into the crash amid first indications the aircraft hit a mountain.

Police lead investigator Kristian Vikran Karlsen said the search and rescue operation had been delicate owing to the bad weather — “but they brought out the bodies, which was the main priority”.

NRK television reported the plane’s black box had been recovered. About 200 planes and some 50 ships are taking part in the exercises, scheduled to continue until April 1.

The ministry said the deceased were marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and that, aside from the crew, nobody else was aboard.

READ MORE: Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway

Norwegian defence chief General Eirik Kristoffersen offered his condolences to the families of the victims while the ministry said the exercise would continue despite the poor weather.

Cold Response 2022 aims to test how Norway would manage allied reinforcements on its soil in the event that NATO’s mutual defence clause were triggered.

Tensions between Russia and NATO have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but the exercises were planned long before that offensive began on February 24.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway

A US marine plane taking part in a NATO exercise has crashed in Norway, killing all four Americans on board, the Scandinavian country's army said Saturday.  

Published: 19 March 2022 09:29 CET
Updated: 19 March 2022 14:27 CET
Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway

The four were taking part in the Cold Response military exercises involving30,000 troops from NATO and partner countries. 

About 200 planes and some 50 ships are taking part in the exercises, which will continue until April 1. 

Their plane, a V-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps, was reported missing on Friday evening south of Bodo in northern Norway. 

At 01:30 (0030 GMT) on Saturday, “the police arrived at the scene.

The police in Nordland County now confirm that the crew of four have died.

As far as the police know, the four are of American nationality,” the Norwegian defence ministry said in a statement. 

The US Marine Corps said in a statement that four Marines were listed as “duty status whereabouts unknown” following “an aviation incident” involving a MV-22B Osprey. 

It said their identities would not be released until 24 hours after the soldiers’ next of kin had been notified. 

“It’s with great sadness that we received the message saying that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Twitter. 

Cold Response 2022 aims to test how Norway would manage allied reinforcements on its soil in the event that NATO’s mutual defence clause were triggered. 

Tensions between Russia and NATO have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but the exercises were planned long before that offensive began on February 24. 

SHOW COMMENTS