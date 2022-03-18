Read news from:
Austria
TRANSPORT

The unwritten rules of taking public transport in Norway

Public transport is probably the best way to get around Norway's larger cities, but before you hop on, there are some social norms that you should know about when taking a bus, tram or train. 

Published: 18 March 2022 15:54 CET
A tram in Norway.
There are some social norms you should know about before you take public transport in Norway. Pictured is a tram in Oslo. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

When taking public transport, there may be only one real rule- pay for your ticket- especially since pandemic restrictions such as facemasks and social distancing have been scrapped. 

However, there are several unwritten rules and social norms you’ll be expected to follow in Norway to be considered a polite and courteous passenger. 

Don’t make small talk with other passengers

Norwegians, generally speaking, aren’t great lovers of small talk with strangers. There tends to be a sliding scale of when small talk is socially acceptable in Norway. For example, when out in nature, hiking, or sharing a ski lift, you may find the locals more willing to engage in chit-chat. They may even be the ones to strike up a conversation about the weather or conditions. 

Public transport is at the other end of this scale, and small talk may be seen as bothersome or annoying. Some Norwegians may take exception to your attempts to socialise and find it intrusive. 

This may mean taking a crash course in non-verbal communication when sharing a seat with other passengers. Many locals will signal they want to get up with their own routine, and without uttering a word, whether its slowly leaning over to the stop button or beginning to get their possessions together a few minutes before the next stop, they are letting you know they’d like to get up. 

Keep a distance from others

This applies when waiting to get on public transport and once you’re aboard. It isn’t commonplace to see strangers sharing a bench at a train station or a seat at a bus station. It’s normally one person, couple or family per seating fixture, even when its raining. 

The same applies to once you are aboard, with the exception being trains with prebooked seats and during rush hours. 

When it’s quiet, you’ll also be expected to sit at least a row of seats away from the next closest passenger if you can. 

Don’t talk on your phone or make much noise of any kind

This will be a written rule on some train services that will have a “quiet carriage” but is a social norm elsewhere. 

Generally speaking, passengers will find it rude or obnoxious if you are talking on your phone, playing music aloud or having a loud conversation. 

The exception to this rule, in Oslo at least, is late on Friday and Saturday nights when people are going to or returning from clubs, bars and parties after a few alcoholic beverages. 

No food allowed

A common theme of the rules of taking public transport in Norway is to try and make the journey as bearable as possible for others around you.

One way of doing that is to not eat on public transport. So as much as you are looking forward to the sushi or poke bowl you’ve just picked up or the boiled egg you’ve forgotten to eat for lunch, you should save it for when you get home as other passengers won’t enjoy the smell. 

Other foods that should be avoided are those that leave crumbs and stains. 

Offer your seat to elderly or pregnant passengers

This is common courtesy wherever you are. However, it might not appear as obvious in Norway. 

This is because passengers who may have trouble being on their feet for the duration of their journey probably won’t ask for your seat directly. After all, they want to avoid small talk, so they may not explicitly ask unless desperate.

Therefore you should generally offer your seat to elderly or pregnant passengers because while they might not say anything, they will find it rude that you haven’t offered up your seat. 

NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS

Vinterferie: What you need to know about Norway’s winter holidays

Schools will close over the next few weeks, and families across the country will dust off their skis, fish out their cabin sweaters, and go on vinterferie. Here's what you need to know about Norway's winter break. 

Published: 21 February 2022 12:08 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 08:33 CET
Vinterferie: What you need to know about Norway's winter holidays

From Monday, February 21st, schools across Norway will begin vinterferie or the winter holidays. The holidays are typically associated with skiing and time spent with loved ones in an idyllic cabin somewhere in Norway’s vast and stunning countryside.

Kids will be off school for a week, with most parents also following suit and taking holiday leave during this time.

The history behind Norway’s winter holidays

While many today have fond memories of vinterferie, the holiday actually dates back to one of the darkest times of Norway’s recent history, the German occupation. The first winter school break took place in 1942.

The first school break in February 1942 wasn’t actually given to kids so that families could spend time off together. Instead, it was to save the fuel that schools used to heat classrooms in the coldest weeks of the year. The winter holidays went by a different name, too, Brenselsferie, meaning fuel holiday.

A year after the war ended, the Norwegian government decided to keep the winter break. However, the purpose of the holiday was for spending time with family, rather than rationing resources.

It’s from here that the warmer memories of vinterferie in Norway began to be made.

When is vinterferie? 

This is a good question, and the answer to this will depend on where you live. The winter holidays begin on Monday February 21st for those in Oslo, Adger, Møre og Romsdal, Vestfold og Telemark, Trøndaleg, parts of Viken and parts of west Norway.

The following week Inland, Rogaland, Nordland, Buskerud, and the rest of western Norway go on winter break. A week after that, kids in Troms og Finnmark will have a week off school.

Parents aren’t legally entitled to holiday leave during the winter break, but many choose to take it off.

What do people do on vinterferie?

Cross country ski tours are a popular activity at this time of year, whether it’s a one day trip or a longer distance journey that spans a couple of days, with multiple stops at cabins.

It’s not just cross-country skiing. All forms of the winter sport are popular getaways at this time of year. Families who prefer letting gravity do the work when it comes to propulsion will opt for a ski holiday at resorts like Hemsedal, Geilo or Trysil. Now that restrictions are being lifted across Europe, people will also fly further south to soak up the alps.

Many will also take the time to visit family and friends across the county.

