Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

NIPH says Norway may have passed the peak of Omicron wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said that the current wave of Omicron infection has probably peaked.

“The NIPH believes that the peak of infection has been reached- both in terms of infection rates and inpatients. We have seen a declining curve in terms of infection rates for several weeks- first in Oslo and Viken, then later in other counties,” Frode Froland from the NIPH told news wire NTB.

“There are many factors that indicate that the peak of infection is over, and now we also see it in the hospitalisation figures. The same applies to the figures for hospitalised people in intensive care, which are declining cautiously,” Forland added.

On Wednesday, 536 patients in Norwegian hospitals had tested positive for Covid-19, a decrease of 102 compared to the peak recorded last week.

Oslo preparing to take up to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees

Oslo Municipality is preparing to accommodate up to 10,000 refugees fleeing war in Ukraine but will need to increase its capacity to process refugees fivefold in order to do so.

The figures come from a document sent by the City Council Department for Upbringing and Knowledge to the Education Agency, which was obtained by Oslo based paper Avisa Oslo.

It is estimated that many of these refugees will be children and young people.

The municipality said that it currently only had a capacity for around 2,000 refugees.

DNB to buy Sbanken

Banking group DNB will acquire competitor Sbanken after the Competition Appeals Board gave DNB the greenlight to purchase Sbnaken.

The Norwegian Competition Authority initially rejected the purchase. The Homeowners Association has said DNB acquiring Sbanken was a “bad day for the country’s consumers”.

“This is a bad day for all the country’s consumers and everyone who wants the best possible competition,” the general secretary of the association, Morten Andreas Meyer, said on the Homeowner Association’s website.

4,759 new Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, 4,759 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, 3,125 fewer than the same day the week before, which indicates a declining infection trend.

536 patients were in hospital with Covid-19, 42 fewer than the day before. Of those patients in hospital, 47 were in intensive care, and 24 were on ventilators.