TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 17 March 2022 09:43 CET
Lofoten, northern Norway.
Read about the Omicron infections peaking, Oslo Municipality preparing for an influx of refugees and more in today's roundup of important. Pictured is Lofoten. Photo by Graham Pengelly on Unsplash

NIPH says Norway may have passed the peak of Omicron wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said that the current wave of Omicron infection has probably peaked.

“The NIPH believes that the peak of infection has been reached- both in terms of infection rates and inpatients. We have seen a declining curve in terms of infection rates for several weeks- first in Oslo and Viken, then later in other counties,” Frode Froland from the NIPH told news wire NTB. 

“There are many factors that indicate that the peak of infection is over, and now we also see it in the hospitalisation figures. The same applies to the figures for hospitalised people in intensive care, which are declining cautiously,” Forland added.

On Wednesday, 536 patients in Norwegian hospitals had tested positive for Covid-19, a decrease of 102 compared to the peak recorded last week. 

Oslo preparing to take up to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees

Oslo Municipality is preparing to accommodate up to 10,000 refugees fleeing war in Ukraine but will need to increase its capacity to process refugees fivefold in order to do so. 

The figures come from a document sent by the City Council Department for Upbringing and Knowledge to the Education Agency, which was obtained by Oslo based paper Avisa Oslo

It is estimated that many of these refugees will be children and young people. 

The municipality said that it currently only had a capacity for around 2,000 refugees. 

DNB to buy Sbanken

Banking group DNB will acquire competitor Sbanken after the Competition Appeals Board gave DNB the greenlight to purchase Sbnaken. 

The Norwegian Competition Authority initially rejected the purchase. The Homeowners Association has said DNB acquiring Sbanken was a “bad day for the country’s consumers”. 

“This is a bad day for all the country’s consumers and everyone who wants the best possible competition,” the general secretary of the association, Morten Andreas Meyer, said on the Homeowner Association’s website

4,759 new Covid-19 cases 

On Wednesday, 4,759 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, 3,125 fewer than the same day the week before, which indicates a declining infection trend. 

536 patients were in hospital with Covid-19, 42 fewer than the day before. Of those patients in hospital, 47 were in intensive care, and 24 were on ventilators.  

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Monday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 14 March 2022 10:21 CET
Flight tax could be reformed in proposal later this year 

Norway’s Air Passenger Tax (Flypassasjeravgiften) could be replaced in a new government strategy for aviation, news wire NTB reported yesterday.

The government is set to propose changes this autumn that would see the Air Passenger Tax replaced by a different taxation.

The new tax will have a “genuine climate effect and better geographical profile,” the government said.

The existing flight tax is currently suspended as part of Covid-19 economic relief.

Government ally calls for tax cuts due to high prices

The Socialist Left party (SV), the minority government’s preferred budget partner, says it wants to see taxes being cut because of high electricity, fuel, food and goods prices which are likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

“Society as a whole must stand up for those who are struggling with high prices,” the party’s finance spokesperson Kari Elisabeth Kaski told broadcaster NRK.

“There is war in Europe, and that will obviously also affect Norway. We must therefore not just find new crisis packages, but take larger measures that can secure people’s finances,” she also said.

Norway ‘positive’ about helping Ukrainian refugees get to country

Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl told NTB on Sunday that the government is working on ways to help refugees from Ukraine to get to Norway.

“This is a job we must do in a responsible and controlled way, and it’s in the refugees’ interest that as many countries as possible join mechanisms designed to bring them in,” Mehl said.

Many private individuals from Norway have travelled to the Ukrainian border to pick up refugees and have called for Norwegian authorities to play a bigger role in helping Ukrainians who want to get to Norway, according to NTB.

“The government is positive about bringing refugees here, and Norway is ready to both receive those who get here on their own initiative and to transfer refugees if there are countries who ask for this,” Mehl said.

Covid-19: 1,912 new cases registered

Norway’s health authority NIPH registered 1,912 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this morning. That is 1,424 cases fewer than a week prior.

With restrictions relaxed in Norway and testing reduced, NIPH relies increasingly on other metrics to monitor the status of the coronavirus epidemic in Norway, notably the number of hospital patients with Covid-19.

As of Friday, 611 people in Norwegian hospital had a positive Covid-19 test, an increase of 87 compared to the preceding day. 55 of those patients were receiving ICU care with 23 on ventilator treatment.

The average number of daily infections over the last seven days is now 6,220, a notable drop from 10,939, the seven-day average a week ago.

