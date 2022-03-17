Read news from:
Russian oligarch’s superyacht stuck in Norway as no one will refuel it

A superyacht owned by an oligarch, who has been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been unable to leave a port in Narvik, northern Norway, because local suppliers refuse to sell the vessel fuel. 

Published: 17 March 2022 14:00 CET
Narvik, northern Norway.
The boat, which local suppliers have refused to sell fuel to, has been in Narvik since February. Pictured is Narvik's coastline. Photo by Hermie Divina from Pexels

The Ragnar, a superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who has long been linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been left stuck in Narvik, northern Norway, as no one in the port will sell fuel to the vessel. 

The yacht arrived at the port of Narvik on February 15th, according to shipping website MarineTraffic and had been due to leave port last week, according to the ship’s captain. 

However, the yacht has been left stuck in the port as local suppliers refuse to sell the vessel fuel. 

“We want to leave Narvik. We wanted to travel last week, but no suppliers want to sell us fuel, so now we are blocked here,” the ship’s captain Rob Lancaster told public broadcaster NRK

“The local suppliers say that they will not offer it to us. We explained that we are not on the sanctions list, that we are sailing under the Maltese flag and that we are not a Russian crew, but no one will listen to us,” Lancaster added. 

The owner of the 68-metre ship, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who reportedly made his fortune in nickel mining, is currently not on any sanctions lists and is not aboard the vessel.

In a notice he put up in the port, Lancaster said that the decision to refuse to sell fuel to the Ragnar was discriminatory. 

One of the local fuel suppliers who have refused to refuel the vessel told NRK that the crew of the Ragnar can “row home”. 

Narvik’s mayor, Rune Edvardsen, said that there was little he could do to help. 

“I understand that it is challenging (for the Ragnar) to buy fuel, but there is nothing I, as mayor, can influence. Many suppliers probably fear being subjected to sanctions. This is a situation that the Norwegian authorities and the EU must resolve,” Edvardsen. 

Lancaster said that the Ragnar was a commercial charter yacht in Narvik for winter tourism, but customers who had chartered the ship for a tour of Greenland and Svalbard were no shows. 

The ship’s captain said that the original plan to travel to Greenland and Svalbard had been scrapped and that the crew would return to Malta once the boat had fuel again. 

NATO launches defence exercise in Norway

As war rages in Ukraine, NATO and its partners will launch exercises in Norway on Monday aimed at coming to the rescue of one of its own.

Published: 12 March 2022 12:05 CET
Some 30,000 troops, 200 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 nations will take part in the Cold Response 2022 exercise in Norway on March 14, the largest exercise involving NATO troops this year.

The manoeuvres will enable Western nations to hone their combat skills in Norway’s cold climate, including in the Arctic, on the ground, at sea and in the skies.

The exercise will be held just a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border, and while it was planned long before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, it now has added significance because of the war.

“This exercise is extremely important for the security of Norway and its allies. We will practice an allied reinforcement of Norway”, Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen told AFP.

“It is not being held because of the Russian authorities’ attack on Ukraine, but given the backdrop there is a heightened significance”, he said.

The guardian of NATO’s northern border in Europe, Norway is keen to test how it would manage Allied reinforcements on its soil, in line with Article 5 of NATO’s charter, which requires member states to come to the aid of another member state under attack.

Neighbouring Sweden and Finland, which are officially military non-aligned but increasingly close partners of NATO, will also participate in Cold Response, which will conclude on April 1.

Avoid misunderstandings

“I find it totally normal, perhaps now more than ever, to train together to demonstrate our capacity and our willingness to defend our values and our way of life”, stressed General Yngve Odlo, head of Norway’s Joint Headquarters and in charge of Cold Response.

On the Russian side of the 196-kilometre (121-mile) Arctic border that separates it from Norway is the Kola Peninsula, home to the Northern Fleet and a large number of nuclear weapons and military installations.

“There is no explicit military threat against NATO or Norwegian territory”, Enoksen said, but “the situation in Europe is more unpredictable than it has been in a long time.”

To avoid any misunderstandings, Norway has informed Russia of the Cold Response exercise — defined as “purely defensive” — and will keep a respectful distance from Russia.

General Odlo spoke to Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet, at length about the exercise in order to provide reassurances.

Russia declined however an invitation to send observers to the exercise.

“Any build-up of NATO military capabilities near Russia’s borders does not help to strengthen security in the region”, the Russian embassy in Norway told AFP.

In similar circumstances in the past, Moscow has expressed its discontent by jamming GPS signals or announcing missile tests, thereby blocking access to some international maritime and air space.

‘Rugged conditions’ 

Russia’s offensive against Ukraine surprised experts, leaving some to wonder whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to go after other former Soviet states, such as the Baltics, in his quest to restore the old USSR.

Cold Response “allows us to hone our training, demonstrate our unity, our willingness to work together in rugged conditions which may be conditions that are more familiar in the east”, French General Yvan Gouriou of France’s rapid reaction corps said.

“So the exercise is very relevant in the current situation”, he added.

More than 40,000 troops were initially expected to participate in Cold Response, but the number has shrunk due to the Covid pandemic and geopolitical crises elsewhere.

The US aircraft carrier Harry Truman and its escort ships have been kept back in the Aegean Sea, where they are helping monitor the skies near Ukraine.

READ MORE: Norway closes airspace to Russian aircraft

