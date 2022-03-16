Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Tax statements to be issued in Norway today

The first tax statements or skattemeldinger will be sent to taxpayers in Norway today. Not everyone will receive their statement today – they are issued in batches over a period of three weeks. Notifications are sent once an individual tax statement has been issued.

The tax authority, Skatteetaten, states that taxpayers must complete their statements once they have been received. The deadline for submitting tax returns is April 30th for employed people and those on pensions, and May 31st for businesses.

Norway to work with United States on artificial intelligence

Norway has signed a deal with the United States Department of Energy to work together on artificial intelligence, the government has confirmed in a statement.

The aim of the project is to use large amounts of data and new types of processors to enhance carbon capture and storage processes, the government said.

It is also hoped that the project will be used to project future weather and seasonal patterns.

Gambling costs Norway 5 billion kroner annually, report finds

Public sector workers who suffer with gambling addictions cost the Norwegian state up to 5 billion kroner annually, according to a new report. These costs include treatment, counselling, sick pay and social security benefits for people suffering with the addiction, E24 and Aftenposten write.

The health service, police, prison service and courts are all affected financially.

The report was produced by the University of Bergen’s Norwegian Competence Center for Gambling and Gaming Research.

Covid-19: 6,126 new cases in Norway

Tuesday saw an additional 6,126 cases of Covid-19 registered by authorities, 4,091 fewer than on Tuesday last week.

578 patients with the coronavirus are admitted to Norwegian hospitals, a drop of 38 compared to the previous day. 51 are admitted to intensive care wars with 29 on ventilator treatment.