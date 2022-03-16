Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Can Norway help Europe reduce reliance on Russian gas?

Norway, Europe's second-biggest supplier of natural gas, on Wednesday announced steps to keep its gas production at maximum levels to help Europe reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

Published: 16 March 2022 14:38 CET
a Norwegian gas platform in the North Sea
A file photo of a Norwegian gas platform in the North Sea. Photo: DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN / AFP

The Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Ministry agreed to adjust the production licences of three offshore fields — Oseberg, Troll and Heidrun — so that they can prioritise gas production over oil.

The measures “will not increase the daily total Norwegian gas production significantly, but will contribute towards maintaining today’s high export volumes of Norwegian gas”, the ministry said.

Norway covers between 20 and 25 percent of the European Union’s and Britain’s gas needs, while Russia accounts for between 45 and 50 percent.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU has sought to reduce its Russian gas imports by two-thirds.

Norway’s gas exports are however squeezed by production capacities, already churning at maximum levels, and the distribution system via pipelines. 

Norway’s sole liquified natural gas (LNG) unit, which makes it possible to deliver gas by ship in liquid form, was damaged in a fire in September 2020.

Located in Hammerfest in northern Norway, it will be back in service by mid-May, according to its operator, energy giant Equinor, making it possible to then increase export volumes.

According to Equinor, adjusting the production licences at the Oseberg field will make it possible to export an additional 1 billion cubic metres up to September 30th, when maintenance work is scheduled to be conducted.

The Heidrun field will meanwhile be able to increase its deliveries by 0.4 million cubic metres in the full year 2022.

Equinor said that “1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meets the gas demands of around 1.4 million European homes during a year”.

The Troll field has meanwhile been authorised to increase its production by up to 1 billion cubic metres in the event of loss of production from other fields.

To take advantage of the record-breaking high gas prices lately, Equinor had already obtained an adjustment on the production permits for Oseberg and Troll last year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Norway fire services urge against stockpiling of fuel in unsuitable containers

Fire services in Norway say they have seen instances of people using drinks bottles to stockpile fuel when prices drop.

Published: 15 March 2022 14:33 CET
Norway fire services urge against stockpiling of fuel in unsuitable containers

A senior fire fighter in Norway warned the public against responding to high fuel prices by stockpiling petrol in small containers when prices are lower, broadcaster NRK reports.

High prices are causing some people to follow the development of the cost per litre closely so they can stock up when there is a dip, according to the report.

“When prices are low, I see this almost daily,” Per Olav Pettersen, head of the Vestfold Intermunicipal Fire Service, told NRK.

Although most people stock up using purpose fuel cans, others use containers not fit for the purpose, he said.

The fire chief said he had observed several incidences from the window of his office, which looks out over a petrol station.

“Most people fill up in approved cans but we are also seeing people use other types of container not approved for this type of use. That could be things like cans for windscreen sprinkler fluid. The worst example is soft drinks bottles,” he said.

Norwegian law permits storage of up to five litres of fuel in garages or sheds, provided that the proper cans are used. Up to ten litres of petrol or diesel can be stored indoors.

But consequences for not using the correct storage can be serious.

“This is because of the fire hazard. In the worst case, the bottles can begin to leak. If you are unlucky and there is a fire in your home or shed, there could be fatal consequences,” Pettersen told NRK.

With regard to storing fuel, the fire chief said “we cannot stop people from doing it within the limits set by the law, but recommend people are careful”.

SHOW COMMENTS