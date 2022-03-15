Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport.
A UK border sign welcomes passengers at Heathrow airport. Covid travel restrictions are to be scrapped from March 18. (Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP)

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Norwegian air passenger tax could be replaced with ‘sustainable’ model

Norway’s Air Passenger Tax (Flypassasjeravgiften) could be replaced in a new government strategy for aviation.

Published: 14 March 2022 17:17 CET
Norwegian air passenger tax could be replaced with ‘sustainable’ model

The government is set to propose changes this autumn that would see the Air Passenger Tax replaced by a different taxation, it said in a statement.

The existing flight tax is currently suspended as part of Covid-19 economic relief. It reinstatement after the coronavirus suspension was scheduled to end on January 1st this year, but has been delayed until July 1st.

Normally, the tax adds levies of up to 214 kroner to fare prices for passengers.

The Ministry of Transport plans to present a new strategy for taxing air travel in the autumn as part of a wider proposal for the country’s aviation sector.

The plan will describe how emissions from aviation can be reduced and how the government can both reduce prices and increase the number of services on short haul services, the government said in the statement.

“It is a target that the Air Passenger Tax will be replaced with a tax that has a genuine climate effect and better geographical profile,” it said.

Prices for passengers could be as much as halved on so-called FOT routes as part of the plan, meanwhile.

FOT routes are domestic routes which do not operate at a profit and are financed by the state. These include services operated by airline Widerøe between Førde and Oslo in the south of Norway and Lakselv and Tromsø in the north.

The government has already consulted the industry, including airlines Norwegian, SAS and Widerøe, as well as industry interest groups and environmental organisations as to how the reforms might take shape, it said in the statement.

“The aim of the aviation strategy is to contribute to sustainable Norwegian aviation. It will be mostly focused on commercial flight but the strategy will also encompass other parts of the aviation sector such as helicopter businesses and drones. New technology, education, competencies and passenger rights are other theme to be touched upon by the strategy,” the government statement reads.

SHOW COMMENTS