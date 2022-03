Covid-19 resulted in fewer STIs in Norway in 2021

A knock-on consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Norway was a lower number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) data.

“The trend of declining number of cases of HIV and gonorrhoea in 2020 and HIV, gonorrhoea and syphilis in 2021 must be assumed to be closely related to corona,” the health authority’s senior consultant Øivind Nilsen said.

The number of cases of gonorrhoea, for example, totalled 1,704 in 2019; 1,045 in 2020 and 555 in 2021.

“We must therefore be prepared for a change in infection trends going forward,” Nilsen also said.

Prior to the pandemic, gonorrhoea numbers had been trending upwards for several years.

North Sea oil price falls to under 100 dollars per barrel

The price of oil dropped notably during the night, with the cost of a barrel of North Sea oil almost back at 100 dollars, the first time it has done so since February. The price reached 130 dollars per barrel last week according to the Oslo stock exchange.

A slight stabilisation followed the drop, with the price of North Sea oil at around 102 dollars per barrel early this morning, according to news wire NTB.

The unexpected price drop is likely to be related to a fall in demand in China, which has introduced a local lockdown in tech hub city Shenzhen in response to a Covid-19 outbreak, news wire AFP writes.

Record amount of water damage to Norwegian homes

Insurance companies in Norway received more claims for water damage to homes in 2021 than ever before, according to new data from Finans Norge.

The cost of the damage is also record-high, according to the report.

A total of 78,453 claims for damage to homes or cabins were registered last year, with the costs reaching 3.38 billion kroner.

Covid-19: 5,397 new cases in Norway

A total of 5,397 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway on Monday. The total is 1,953 fewer than Monday last week, indicating a declining infections trend.

616 patients with a positive Covid-19 test were admitted to hospitals in Norway on Monday, five more than on Sunday.