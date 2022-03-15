Norway fire services urge against stockpiling of fuel in unsuitable containers

A senior fire fighter in Norway warned the public against responding to high fuel prices by stockpiling petrol in small containers when prices are lower, broadcaster NRK reports.

High prices are causing some people to follow the development of the cost per litre closely so they can stock up when there is a dip, according to the report.

“When prices are low, I see this almost daily,” Per Olav Pettersen, head of the Vestfold Intermunicipal Fire Service, told NRK.

Although most people stock up using purpose fuel cans, others use containers not fit for the purpose, he said.

The fire chief said he had observed several incidences from the window of his office, which looks out over a petrol station.

“Most people fill up in approved cans but we are also seeing people use other types of container not approved for this type of use. That could be things like cans for windscreen sprinkler fluid. The worst example is soft drinks bottles,” he said.

Norwegian law permits storage of up to five litres of fuel in garages or sheds, provided that the proper cans are used. Up to ten litres of petrol or diesel can be stored indoors.

But consequences for not using the correct storage can be serious.

“This is because of the fire hazard. In the worst case, the bottles can begin to leak. If you are unlucky and there is a fire in your home or shed, there could be fatal consequences,” Pettersen told NRK.

With regard to storing fuel, the fire chief said “we cannot stop people from doing it within the limits set by the law, but recommend people are careful”.