Norway fire services urge against stockpiling of fuel in unsuitable containers

Fire services in Norway say they have seen instances of people using drinks bottles to stockpile fuel when prices drop.

Published: 15 March 2022 14:33 CET
drinks bottle
A senior firefighter in Norway warns against stockpiling fuel in unapproved and illegal containers including plastic drinks bottles. Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

A senior fire fighter in Norway warned the public against responding to high fuel prices by stockpiling petrol in small containers when prices are lower, broadcaster NRK reports.

High prices are causing some people to follow the development of the cost per litre closely so they can stock up when there is a dip, according to the report.

“When prices are low, I see this almost daily,” Per Olav Pettersen, head of the Vestfold Intermunicipal Fire Service, told NRK.

Although most people stock up using purpose fuel cans, others use containers not fit for the purpose, he said.

The fire chief said he had observed several incidences from the window of his office, which looks out over a petrol station.

“Most people fill up in approved cans but we are also seeing people use other types of container not approved for this type of use. That could be things like cans for windscreen sprinkler fluid. The worst example is soft drinks bottles,” he said.

Norwegian law permits storage of up to five litres of fuel in garages or sheds, provided that the proper cans are used. Up to ten litres of petrol or diesel can be stored indoors.

But consequences for not using the correct storage can be serious.

“This is because of the fire hazard. In the worst case, the bottles can begin to leak. If you are unlucky and there is a fire in your home or shed, there could be fatal consequences,” Pettersen told NRK.

With regard to storing fuel, the fire chief said “we cannot stop people from doing it within the limits set by the law, but recommend people are careful”.

Norwegian government to extend energy bill subsidy scheme until next year

The scheme, which sees the state cover 80 percent of electricity bills when the energy price rises above a certain amount, will be continued until March 2023, Norway’s government announced Thursday.

Published: 10 March 2022 16:27 CET
The state will continue to subsidise energy bills to the tune of 80 percent when the market price exceeds 70 øre per kilowatt-hour.

“We want to reduce costs for households when prices are extremely high. However, we see that there is so much uncertainty now that we want to provide security,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland told newspaper VG.

The scheme was due to end in April but will continue until March 2023. Over the last ten days, electricity prices have shot up, with parts of Norway paying 10 kroner per kilowatt-hour when taxes and grid rent are included earlier this week.

The proposals for the scheme to continue for another 12 months have been sent for consultation in parliament.

Energy minister Aasland said that the government was also working on a longer-term solution to combat rising energy prices.

READ ALSO: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Norway?

“We are working to find lasting solutions that can reduce costs in the future, but we must return to that,” the minister said.

When prices fall below 70 øre per kilowatt-hour, the scheme will not apply. This has made it difficult to predict what the extension would cost the state, according to Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.  

The subsidy scheme was initially introduced in December. The original package saw the government pick up 55 percent of the bill when the spot price, the cost of raw energy power firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt-hour.

It was later raised to 80 percent following pressure from opposition and critics.

