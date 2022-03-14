Read news from:
Norwegian air passenger tax could be replaced with ‘sustainable’ model

Norway’s Air Passenger Tax (Flypassasjeravgiften) could be replaced in a new government strategy for aviation.

Published: 14 March 2022 17:17 CET
An aircraft of Scandinavian Airlines SAS
An aircraft of Scandinavian Airlines SAS lands at Copenhagen Airport in Denmark on January 20th 2022. Norway is set to reform its Passenger Air Tax. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

The government is set to propose changes this autumn that would see the Air Passenger Tax replaced by a different taxation, it said in a statement.

The existing flight tax is currently suspended as part of Covid-19 economic relief. It reinstatement after the coronavirus suspension was scheduled to end on January 1st this year, but has been delayed until July 1st.

Normally, the tax adds levies of up to 214 kroner to fare prices for passengers.

The Ministry of Transport plans to present a new strategy for taxing air travel in the autumn as part of a wider proposal for the country’s aviation sector.

The plan will describe how emissions from aviation can be reduced and how the government can both reduce prices and increase the number of services on short haul services, the government said in the statement.

“It is a target that the Air Passenger Tax will be replaced with a tax that has a genuine climate effect and better geographical profile,” it said.

Prices for passengers could be as much as halved on so-called FOT routes as part of the plan, meanwhile.

FOT routes are domestic routes which do not operate at a profit and are financed by the state. These include services operated by airline Widerøe between Førde and Oslo in the south of Norway and Lakselv and Tromsø in the north.

The government has already consulted the industry, including airlines Norwegian, SAS and Widerøe, as well as industry interest groups and environmental organisations as to how the reforms might take shape, it said in the statement.

“The aim of the aviation strategy is to contribute to sustainable Norwegian aviation. It will be mostly focused on commercial flight but the strategy will also encompass other parts of the aviation sector such as helicopter businesses and drones. New technology, education, competencies and passenger rights are other theme to be touched upon by the strategy,” the government statement reads.

Budget airline Flyr to launch Olso to Edinburgh route

An Oslo to Edinburgh flight is among five new routes that Norwegian budget airline Flyr will launch this Spring, the company recently announced.

Published: 16 February 2022 15:43 CET
Budget airline Flyr is launching five new routes this Spring, including a new offering for passengers flying between Norway and Scotland.

The other new destinations the airline is adding are Billund, Pisa, Prague and Stockholm.

“We have received many requests from our customers about Stockholm, Prague, Pisa, Edinburgh and Billund and are very pleased to be able to offer these five requested destinations,” Thomas Ramdahl, commercial director of Flyr, said in a press release.

The airline, which launched last year, said that it will launch its new Oslo-Edinburgh route in April. Flyr plans to offer departures a week.

The new route will make Edinburgh the airline’s first UK destination to which the airline will offer flights.

The announcement follows another airline, Loganair, saying it will restart regular flights between Aberdeen and Oslo this summer.

Tickets for the new destinations are already on sale on Flyr’s website.

