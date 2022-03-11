Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Friday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 11 March 2022 09:40 CET
A humpback whale in Norwegian Arctic waters.
Read about new asylum rules for Ukrainian refugees, costlier building materials and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a humpback whale in Norwegian waters. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash

Construction materials to cost more from April

Construction product chains have said customers should prepare themselves for higher prices from next month, with the cost of certain products becoming 20 percent more expensive.

The reason for the price hikes is the war in Russia means firms are no longer purchasing products from Russia or Belarus, which are major producers of lumber based products.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Norway?

“Then these (products) must be obtained from other markets. There will be greater demand, and the price may increase,” Pål Erichsen, director at building supplies firm Optimera, told public broadcaster NRK.

“The market will probably reach the highest price level we have seen in the last five years,” he said.

More than 300 left without a home after apartment block fire in Drammen

A fire in a nine-storey apartment block in Drammen, south-east Norway, has left 300 residents homeless.

“I cannot say anything for certain, but the building itself is probably uninhabitable as a result of the large fire and water volumes that pull down the floors as a result of firefighting work,” Anders Hæg, from the local fire service, told local paper Drammens Tidende.

Equinor ceases trading in Russian oil 

As part of its plans to wind up business operations in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state-owned Equinor has stopped trading Russian oil, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told Reuters.

“When we said we wanted to start exiting the (Russian joint venture), we also stopped from that date trading with Russian oil,” he told Reuters.

READ MORE: Norwegian energy giant Equinor to pull out of Russia

At the end of February, the firm announced that it had decided to halt new investments in the country. The firm has been in Russia for more than 30 years and entered a cooperation agreement with Rosneft in 2012.

Temporary collective asylum for Ukrainians takes effect today          

From today, Norway will grant temporary collective protection for Ukrainian refugees.

Typically a refugee’s request for asylum will be assessed individually. The new rules will grant all Ukrainians who arrive in Norway and can document they are from Ukraine asylum.

The last time collective asylum was granted to nationals from one country was for Kosovans in the 90s.

In addition to the collective asylum, Norway has opted to allow all Ukrainians with a biometric passport to travel to Norway without a Visa.

They have also suspended deportation to Ukraine until further notice and have allowed Ukrainians in Norway to remain in Norway indefinitely, even if their residence has expired.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 10 March 2022 09:44 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Several hundred evacuated from fire in apartment block in Drammen 

On Wednesday afternoon, a high-rise block caught fire in Fjell in Drammen, which resulted in several hundred residents needing to be evacuated.

Firefighters were first called to the scene in the afternoon but did not get control of the blaze until 9pm.

No residents are reported to have been injured in the fire at the nine-storey block.

War in Ukraine to increase cost of living

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is set to have several knock-on effects for prices in Norway, with costs of some essential items already increasing due to the war.

Petrol and diesel have soared in recent days, and prices could reach as high as 30 kroner per litre for both as the cost of crude oil soars.

READ ALSO: High jet fuel prices to lead to more expensive airline tickets in Norway

Food prices are also set to increase due to rising energy prices and because Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world’s barley and wheat exports.

“The food price is greatly affected by both the energy price and the price of fertilizer. But now they will also lose much of their production from Ukraine,” Kyree Knudsen, chief economist at Sparebank 1 SR-Bank, told public broadcaster NRK.

Analysts have also predicted in recent days that flight tickets were also set to become more expensive due to rising crude oil prices.

PM wants to strengthen armed forced 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said the government is willing to spend more money on the armed forces following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think it is completely realistic that we must strengthen the armed forces’ capacity,” Støre told newspaper VG.

The leaders of the Conservatives, Progress Party and Liberal Party have said that they would back increased defence spending.

READ ALSO: How Norway’s border with Russia could be affected by the invasion of Ukraine

However, Støre also said that Norway’s threat pictured had not changed in light of a potential increase in defence spending.

“But we must first understand the new security policy situation. It is important to say that we have not noticed an elevated threat picture against Norway. Russia has concentrated enormous amounts of its defence around Ukraine, and that means somewhat less activity in the north,” Støre said.

UDI to create emergency accommodation for 8,000 

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration has said that it wants to create 8,000 emergency accommodation places due to an influx of asylum seekers from Ukraine.

“We have already entered into agreements with established suppliers with whom we have a framework agreement,” the UDI announced in a statement.

More than 2.15 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded the country on February 24th, according to UN figures.

SHOW COMMENTS