Austria
ENERGY

Norwegian government to extend energy bill subsidy scheme until next year

The scheme, which sees the state cover 80 percent of electricity bills when the energy price rises above a certain amount, will be continued until March 2023, Norway’s government announced Thursday.

Published: 10 March 2022 16:27 CET
Power pylons.
The governemnt will be extending the scheme until next year. Pictured are power pylons. Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

The state will continue to subsidise energy bills to the tune of 80 percent when the market price exceeds 70 øre per kilowatt-hour.

“We want to reduce costs for households when prices are extremely high. However, we see that there is so much uncertainty now that we want to provide security,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland told newspaper VG.

The scheme was due to end in April but will continue until March 2023. Over the last ten days, electricity prices have shot up, with parts of Norway paying 10 kroner per kilowatt-hour when taxes and grid rent are included earlier this week.

The proposals for the scheme to continue for another 12 months have been sent for consultation in parliament.

Energy minister Aasland said that the government was also working on a longer-term solution to combat rising energy prices.

“We are working to find lasting solutions that can reduce costs in the future, but we must return to that,” the minister said.

When prices fall below 70 øre per kilowatt-hour, the scheme will not apply. This has made it difficult to predict what the extension would cost the state, according to Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.  

The subsidy scheme was initially introduced in December. The original package saw the government pick up 55 percent of the bill when the spot price, the cost of raw energy power firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt-hour.

It was later raised to 80 percent following pressure from opposition and critics.

ENERGY

Even higher costs predicted as Norway sets new record for electricity prices

Tuesday saw the cost of electricity reach a record high in parts of southern Norway, but prices are expected to rise further.

Published: 8 March 2022 12:07 CET
Even higher costs predicted as Norway sets new record for electricity prices

The price of electricity in parts of southern Norway including Oslo, Kristiansand and Bergen reached 10 kroner per kilowatt hour (including tax) on Tuesday morning, broadcaster NRK reports.

Although those prices are reported to be unprecedented, they are also likely to increase further according to the report. Dry weather in Norway and high gas and oil prices internationally are contributors to this.

“It is incredibly expensive, we’ve never seen prices this high before,” Gert Ove Mollestad, editor of energy publication Montel Energy News, said in comments to NRK.

“The weather (is) very dry so we are not getting as much rainfall. There is reason to believe that prices in South Norway will climb further. It’s difficult to say how much but it will be terribly expensive,” he said.

Steps taken by Europe and the United States to ban oil or gas imports could have a knock on effect in Norway.

According to NRK, the current cost of a barrel of North Sea oil of 130 dollars is the highest since during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Once oil and gas prices increase internationally, the cost of electricity for consumers follows.

A government energy subsidy, which can cover up to 80 percent of electricity bills if certain conditions are met, was originally introduced in December in response to the price crisis.

The original package saw the government pick up 55 percent of the bill when the spot price, the cost of raw energy firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

The government later said it will cover 80 percent of electricity bills after  opposition and critics said that the scheme wasn’t enough.

Politicians are now calling for an extension of the scheme, which is scheduled to expire this month.

“We envisage a more accurate and fair scheme, but what’s most important is that we now extend the electricity subsidy and give people better electricity schemes than the one we have now,” Lars Haltbrekken of the Socialist Left party told NRK.

The new minister for oil and energy, Terje Lien Aasland, told NRK that “for as long as energy prices are high, then we will contribute” and that the scheme would continue.

