TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:10 CET
Norwegian fjord
High electricity prices, International Women's Day and support for Ukraine are among Norway's news agenda on March 8th. Photo by Ferdinand Stöhr on Unsplash

Electricity prices hit record level 

A new record for electricity prices has been set in parts of southern Norway, broadcaster NRK reports.

Electricity costs 10 kroner per kilowatt hour as of 8am today in Oslo, Kristiansand and Bergen.

But the cost of electricity is expected to go higher still, NRK writes. Dry weather in Norway and high gas and oil prices internationally are contributors to this.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article on our website today.

Benefit concert for Ukraine raises over 60 million kroner

A fundraiser concert arranged by NRK raised in excess of 60 million kroner yesterday evening, according to the broadcaster.

The concert, which took place at the National Theatre in Oslo, was attended by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with several popular Norwegian artists taking part, including Sissel Kyrkjebø, Maria Mena, Trygve Skaug and Jarle Bernhoft.

Two International Women’s Day marches planned in Oslo

Norway’s traditional International Women’s Day march, organised by the March 8th committee, takes place today, leaving from the Youngstorget square in the centre of the capital. You can find more information about the day’s events here.

A second march arranged by interest organisations for polyamorous, sex workers and BDSM, is also planned in Oslo this year, left wing media Klassekampen reports.

Covid-19: 7,350 new cases on Monday

7,350 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities on Monday. The figure is 3,589 lower than the current seven-day average of 10,939 new cases daily.

It also compares favourably to the daily total from the previous Monday, when 10,394 new cases were registered.

73 of Norway’s 356 municipalities still have an increasing trend of transmissions, according to newspaper VG’s running monitor. The number of people in hospital who have Covid-19 is increasing, with 634 inpatients on Monday representing an increase of 79 compared to the previous day and 65 more than a week ago.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Monday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 7 March 2022 09:14 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Hadia Tajik resigns as Labour Party deputy leader over housing scandal

Hadia Tajik has stepped down from her role as Labour deputy leader days after leaving her ministerial post over a commuter housing scandal.

She has been engulfed in the scandal since the end of February, when it was revealed that she received tax-free commuter housing between 2006 and 2010 on the basis of a rental contract that was never enforced.

She received the tax exemption because she said she was renting a studio from her parent’s neighbours, with the lease making her exempt from being taxed on the commuter home. However, she never lived in the property or paid rent.

She will continue to serve as an MP for Rogaland.

UDI extends capacity to take in Ukrainian refugees

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) will use the Scandic Helsfyr hotel in Oslo to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

The UDI was currently processing around 700 refugees at the national centre for asylum seekers in Viken County.

READ ALSO: Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

Despite having the capacity to accommodate more refugees at the national centre, the UDI will use the hotel as the facilities are better, and they expect more arrivals in the coming days.

The hotel can house around 1,000 refugees across 420 rooms. 

No new public shelters have been built in the last 20 years 

The number of public shelters in Norway hasn’t increased over the previous 20 years, with there only being capacity for 2.5 million people across the country.

In 1998, the requirement for all public builders to include a shelter was removed, meaning no more have been built over the last 24 years.

Erik Furevik from the Midtre Hålogalaand civil defence district told public broadcaster NRK that he had received an increasing number of inquiries from those who want to find out about their nearest shelter in recent days.

Sky-high sick leave in Norway

Absence levels due to sickness in Norway at the end of last year was 6.8 percent, the highest level since 2009.

“Sick leave in Norway continues to increase, and, in the previous quarter, it was the highest since 2009 – a year marked by swine flu and the financial crisis. Much of the increase can be explained by corona infection,” Head of statistics at the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV), Ulf Andersen, stated on NAV’s website.

The stats only include sick leave that doctors sign off on. Figures also found that sick leave was higher among women than men.

