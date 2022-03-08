Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Electricity prices hit record level

A new record for electricity prices has been set in parts of southern Norway, broadcaster NRK reports.

Electricity costs 10 kroner per kilowatt hour as of 8am today in Oslo, Kristiansand and Bergen.

But the cost of electricity is expected to go higher still, NRK writes. Dry weather in Norway and high gas and oil prices internationally are contributors to this.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article on our website today.

Benefit concert for Ukraine raises over 60 million kroner

A fundraiser concert arranged by NRK raised in excess of 60 million kroner yesterday evening, according to the broadcaster.

The concert, which took place at the National Theatre in Oslo, was attended by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with several popular Norwegian artists taking part, including Sissel Kyrkjebø, Maria Mena, Trygve Skaug and Jarle Bernhoft.

Two International Women’s Day marches planned in Oslo

Norway’s traditional International Women’s Day march, organised by the March 8th committee, takes place today, leaving from the Youngstorget square in the centre of the capital. You can find more information about the day’s events here.

A second march arranged by interest organisations for polyamorous, sex workers and BDSM, is also planned in Oslo this year, left wing media Klassekampen reports.

Covid-19: 7,350 new cases on Monday

7,350 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities on Monday. The figure is 3,589 lower than the current seven-day average of 10,939 new cases daily.

It also compares favourably to the daily total from the previous Monday, when 10,394 new cases were registered.

73 of Norway’s 356 municipalities still have an increasing trend of transmissions, according to newspaper VG’s running monitor. The number of people in hospital who have Covid-19 is increasing, with 634 inpatients on Monday representing an increase of 79 compared to the previous day and 65 more than a week ago.