TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Friday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 4 March 2022 09:48 CET
a lake and mountain top in Norway.
Read about the government wanting to make it easier for foreign residents to get national ID cards, rising house prices and the reaction to the latest developments in Ukraine. Pictured is a mountaintop lake. Photo by Anastasiya Dalenka on Unsplash

Government freezes research and education cooperation with Russia

The government have announced that they are freezing all cooperation agreements between Norwegian and Russian educational institutions.

“The responsibility for the serious situation in Europe lies with the Russian government, and the attack on Ukraine must also have consequences for research and education cooperation. Therefore, we suspend all dialogue with the Russian authorities. As a general rule, all institutional agreements between Norwegian and Russian research and educational institutions must be put on hold,” Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Bortern Moe said in a statement.

“At the same time, we want the sanctions to be directed as far as possible at the Russian authorities and not at civil society. Academia can be an important counterweight to the authorities in Russia as well. That is why we give Norwegian universities, colleges and research institutes a small opening to continue collaboration that there is a professional basis for it,” he added.

The government wants to allow foreigners to obtain a national ID card

The Norwegian government has said that it wants to make it possible for foreigners to obtain Norwegian ID cards.

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number, in the National Population Register. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

The scheme will apply to foreign nationals who have a residence permit or right of residence in Norway for more than three months.

The justice ministry has sent the proposed changes for consultation in parliament. The deadline for the consultation is June 3rd.

House prices rose in February 

The price of a home in Norway rose by 1.3 percent in February, Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge) announced.

Over the last year, house prices in Norway have risen by 6.3 percent.

 Home prices continued to rise sharply in February. Much of the price increase can be explained by the weak supply side,” CEO of Real Estate Norway Henning Lauridsen said.

The CEO added that there had been a short supply of homes entering the market so far this year.

The average price for a home in Norway at the end of February was 4,344,759 kroner, and it took an average of 38 days to sell a home.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 3 March 2022 09:40 CET
Labour and Social Inclusion minister resigns over commuter housing scandal

Labour deputy leader Hadia Tajik resigned from her role as Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion on Wednesday in the wake of a housing scandal.

Labour Party deputy leader Hadia Tajik has resigned after it was revealed that she received tax-free commuter housing between 2006 and 2010 on the basis of a rental contract that was never enforced.

“I’m sorry I made a mistake and have disappointed many. I apologise for that. I’m sorry I did not handle it better before. It is my fault,” she said at a press conference.

She received the tax exemption because she said she was renting a studio from her parent’s neighbours, with the lease making her exempt from being taxed on the commuter home.

However, she never lived in the studio or paid rent for the property, newspaper VG reports.

Reindeer grazing crisis in parts of Norway

Around 160,000 reindeer have been affected by a lack of quality grazing areas this year with herders forced to use supplementary feed.

Lots of ice and hard-packed snow make it difficult for the reindeer to graze naturally, meaning some herders in Troms og Finnmark have abandoned their winter grazing areas to go to their summer ones.

A crisis has been identified in 22 grazing districts.

If herders are continually forced to supplement reindeers’ diets, it can alter their behaviour, meaning the animal doesn’t graze properly, even in years where there isn’t a crisis.

Norway starts to receive first requests to resettle refugees 

On Wednesday, Norway began receiving the first requests from other countries to help resettle refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

“We have received the first request for assistance from Moldova for assistance to settle refugees who come there. There is a lot of pressure on neighbouring countries. This is an inquiry we will work with the other European countries to resolve,” Minister of Justice Emilie Engher Mehl told newspaper VG.

Immigration authorities have begun preparing to increase their capacity to receive refugees. However, Mehl said she was unsure how many refugees would come to Norway.

“It is too early to quantify how many will come here. We must work with the other European countries to find out. But Norway is prepared for this,” she said

Nearly 600 patients in Norwegian hospitals with Covid-19 

On Wednesday, there were 598 Covid-19 patients in Norwegian hospitals, the highest number recorded throughout the pandemic so far.

Of those patients in hospital, 46 were in intensive care. In addition, 19 patients were on ventilators.

