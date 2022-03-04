Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government freezes research and education cooperation with Russia

The government have announced that they are freezing all cooperation agreements between Norwegian and Russian educational institutions.

“The responsibility for the serious situation in Europe lies with the Russian government, and the attack on Ukraine must also have consequences for research and education cooperation. Therefore, we suspend all dialogue with the Russian authorities. As a general rule, all institutional agreements between Norwegian and Russian research and educational institutions must be put on hold,” Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Bortern Moe said in a statement.



READ ALSO: How Norway could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“At the same time, we want the sanctions to be directed as far as possible at the Russian authorities and not at civil society. Academia can be an important counterweight to the authorities in Russia as well. That is why we give Norwegian universities, colleges and research institutes a small opening to continue collaboration that there is a professional basis for it,” he added.

The government wants to allow foreigners to obtain a national ID card

The Norwegian government has said that it wants to make it possible for foreigners to obtain Norwegian ID cards.

“Many foreign citizens residing in Norway need an ID certificate that documents their Norwegian fødelsnummer (birth/identity number) or d-number, in the National Population Register. With a national ID card, they will easily and safely be able to identify themselves on a daily basis,” Erik Idsøe, state secretary in the justice ministry, said in a statement.

The scheme will apply to foreign nationals who have a residence permit or right of residence in Norway for more than three months.

The justice ministry has sent the proposed changes for consultation in parliament. The deadline for the consultation is June 3rd.

House prices rose in February

The price of a home in Norway rose by 1.3 percent in February, Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge) announced.

Over the last year, house prices in Norway have risen by 6.3 percent.

Home prices continued to rise sharply in February. Much of the price increase can be explained by the weak supply side,” CEO of Real Estate Norway Henning Lauridsen said.

READ ALSO: Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?

The CEO added that there had been a short supply of homes entering the market so far this year.

The average price for a home in Norway at the end of February was 4,344,759 kroner, and it took an average of 38 days to sell a home.