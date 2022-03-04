For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Friday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 4 March 2022 09:48 CET
Read about the government wanting to make it easier for foreign residents to get national ID cards, rising house prices and the reaction to the latest developments in Ukraine. Pictured is a mountaintop lake. Photo by Anastasiya Dalenka on Unsplash
