Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Norway’s oil fund says its Russia assets are down 90 percent

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, on Thursday estimated that its Russian assets had been reduced to a tenth of their value, over the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:52 CET
An oil rig in Norwegian waters.
The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has said it's Russian assets have crashed in value. Pictured is an oil rig in Norwegian waters. Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite from Pexels

At the end of 2021, the fund held some 27.4 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.1 billion, 2.8 billion euros) in Russian equities, or 0.2 percent of the total portfolio, it said in an annual report published on Thursday.

Their value is now estimated at about 2.5 billion kroner, a figure described as “very, very uncertain”, fund officials said.

“It might be that they are essentially worthless,” Trond Grande, the fund’s deputy head, told a press conference.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian government announced on Sunday that the sovereign wealth fund, which is now worth over 11 trillion kroner, would initially freeze its investments in Russia before divesting them — a process that is likely to take time.

READ ALSO: Norwegian energy giant Equinor to pull out of Russia

The Moscow stock exchange has been closed since Monday and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Tuesday that Russia was preparing a decree to stop the haemorrhaging of foreign investment to the country.

“I think we will manage to sell our shares, but the question is whether we will get any money out of it,” fund chief Nicolai Tangen, said.

The fund’s directors said they were unable at this stage to provide a timetable for the withdrawal from Russia.

At the end of last year, the Norwegian fund’s main holdings in Russia were in energy giant Gazprom, where it owns a 0.86-percent stake, bank Sberbank, where it owns 0.75 percent and oil company Lukoil, in which the fund owns 0.73 percent.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

Norway is preparing for an influx of people fleeing Ukraine and is working to increase its capacity to receive refugees, the government and immigration authorities said Tuesday. 

Published: 2 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 2 March 2022 15:00 CET
Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

The Norwegian government and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) are bracing themselves for an influx of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine and are working to increase capacity.

“Norway is prepared to take responsibility and provide protection to people on the run. We have been working intensely the last few days. As of now, we do not know how big the influx will be, but it (the situation) can change quickly,” Emilie Enger Mehl, justice minister, told newspaper VG.

Immigration authorities currently have the capacity to receive up to 1,000 refugees at a day’s notice, Frode Forfang, director of the UDI, told VG.

“If it (the influx) came tomorrow, we would manage 1,000 (arrivals) without doing anything extraordinary. But we are in the process of building up and expanding capacity, and we are now preparing to have a much larger capacity than we have at the moment,” Forfang said.

“We do not know how much capacity will be needed. It depends on the pace and how fast this (the situation escalates). We have seen from the past that if there is a crisis, then there are plenty of ways to expand a good deal,” he added.

The Norwegian government has already said that Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay longer than the typically permitted 90 days without a visa until further notice.

The justice minister also said that the government was considering granting Ukrainians in Norway temporary residence for up to three years if they can prove they are citizens.

On Tuesday, the UN said that more than 600,00 had fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

SHOW COMMENTS