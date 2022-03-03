Nine great things to do in Norway in Spring 2022

Ski events

For more than a hundred years, Holmenkollen in Oslo has hosted ski jumping and cross country skiing events, and March 2022 will mark 130 years since the first ski jumping event took place there.

Between March 4th and March 6th, one of Norway’s largest and most famous ski festivals with international skiing and cross-country events on the agenda will take place. You can pre-book tickets here.

Later in March, the Biathlon World Cup final will be held at Holmenkollen between March 17th and March 20th. You can look at tickets online.

The first utepils of the year

Sometimes the most enjoyable things in Norway are the small things. For many Norwegians, the first utepils, or outdoors beer, of the year is something they relish. This is a moment those who live in cities tend to appreciate more.

As temperatures start to creep up and the sun makes more regular appearances, outdoor seating outside bars and restaurants will begin to fill up with locals wrapped in sheepskin nursing their first outdoor beer of the year.

Make the most of the spring skiing

For plenty of people, spring is the perfect time of year for alpine skiing in Norway. First, there’s still plenty of snow. Furthermore, it isn’t as hard and compacted as it can be in winter.

Most resorts will be open until the back end of April, although some further north or more mountainous regions will stay open until well into May.

The milder weather makes for a more enjoyable experience as you don’t need to wrap up so tightly, and many resorts will schedule outdoor festivals and after-ski events.

The busiest time on the slopes in Norway during spring usually is Easter.

Festivals and fairs

There’s plenty of music and culture to see in Norway between March and May. Mid-March welcomes the Narvik Winter Festival, dedicated to winter sports events, carnivals, concerts, and opera performances. At the turn of the month, there’s Stavanger Vinfest, which is a weeklong celebration for food and wine lovers along Norway’s southwest coast. April also sees Voss Jazz Festival and Inferno Metal Festival, in Oslo, for music lovers. The end of May sees Bergen International Festival, one of Scandinavia’s most prominent classical ballet and opera festivals. And finally, jazz fans can look forward to the Stavanger Jazz festival earlier in May.

Get into Easter traditions

Easter falls on April 17th this year, which means plenty of traditions to get into, whether it’s stocking up on oranges and Kvikk Lunsj, tucking into påskekrimmen, or easter crime, or arranging an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

Alternatively, you can tune into NRK’s famous Easter quiz. But, of course, Easter also means a lot of time off and public holidays, which brings us to our next point…

Plan a cabin trip

There are a few reasons why spring is an excellent time for a cabin trip. While there’s plenty to be said about the cosines of curling up by the fire with a Nordic noir book or spending your time playing board games with loved ones, one of the main reasons why spring is an excellent time for a cabin trip is because there are so many public holidays.

Everyday between April 14th and April 18th is a either public holiday or weekend, meaning most workers will have paid time off work that doesn’t eat into their holiday.

This makes this time of year an excellent time for a cabin trip because if you get the timing right, the trip could pay for itself.

See Norway’s fjords and waterfalls

The country’s famous for its fjords and waterfalls, which are a sight to behold at all times of the year. Spring is the best time of year to see the country’s fjords and waterfalls.

May is the best time to see Norway’s waterfalls as the snow melts away and cascades down mountains. The month of May is also the best time to plan a trip to see Norway’s fjords.

The reason for this is because, in southwest Norway, thousands of fruit trees will bloom along the fjords, given the surroundings a fresh spring look meanwhile, the mountains will still be topped with snow, making for a spectacular view.

May 17th celebrations

Norway will host typical May 17th celebrations for the first time in three years. May 17th, or constitution day, is the country’s national day of celebration.

The day marks the occasion when Norway was declared an independent state.

The day is a public holiday, and sees the population dressed in their national costumes and participating in parades and marching bands across the country.

People will typically gather for breakfast or brunch before friends before heading out for the day’s festivities.

Beat the crowds and enjoy some of Norway’s best trails

April and May, weather dependent, also make a great time for more active types to head to Norway’s national parks and trek across some of the country’s best trails before the summer holidays start and crowds arrive in their masses.

If you prefer life at a more relaxed pace, then spring also makes an excellent time for walks in the forest or parks.