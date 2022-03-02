Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Norwegian minister resigns over commuter housing scandal

Labour deputy leader Hadia Tajik has resigned from her role as Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion on Wednesday in the wake of a housing scandal.

Published: 2 March 2022 16:24 CET
File photo of Labour deputy leader Hadia Tajik
Hadia Tajik, pictured speaking in a file photo, resigned from her ministerial role over a commuter housing scandal. Photo by Arbeiderpartiet on Flickr.

Labour Party deputy leader Hadia Tajik has resigned after it was revealed that she received tax-free commuter housing between 2006 and 2010 on the basis of a rental contract that was never enforced.

“I’m sorry I made a mistake and have disappointed many. I apologise for that. I’m sorry I did not handle it better before. It is my fault,” she said at a press conference.  

She received the tax exemption because she said she was renting a studio from her parent’s neighbours, with the lease making her exempt from being taxed on the commuter home.

However, she never lived in the studio or paid rent for the property, newspaper VG reports.

Tajik had claimed that she was entitled to tax-free commuter housing as she had housing expenses while living at home with her parents in Rogaland.

She has said that she will pay back any tax owed and will continue serving in parliament as an MP for Rogaland as well as remaining in the post of Labour Party deputy leader.

Under certain conditions, MPs in Norway can receive housing covered by the state if they do not live close to parliament.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said he agrees with Tajik’s decision to resign.

“As Hadia has said, she sees that she has made several mistakes related to the fact that she had tax-free commuter housing. I trust Hadia and believe her story, but I agree with her decision,” Støre told news wire NTB.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Norway appoints former PM to head central bank

NATO chief and former Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg will take over as head of Norway's central bank "around December 1", officials said Friday, in an appointment that comes amid rising tensions between the West and Russia.

Published: 4 February 2022 13:07 CET
Jens Stoltenberg, current NATO chief, soon to be governor of Norway's central bank.
Jens Stoltenberg (pictured above in a file photo) has been named as the new governor of Norway's central bank and will take over at the end of the year. Photo by: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL / AFP

A former prime minister and finance minister in his native Norway, Stoltenberg beat out the central bank’s deputy governor, Ida Wolden Bache, for the job.

His appointment comes as Western nations fear Russia has plans to invade Ukraine, which aspires to join the NATO alliance.

The 62-year-old trained economist had previously stipulated that he would only be able to take on the new role after his term as NATO secretary general ends in October.

The finance ministry said Friday he would start at the central bank “around December 1”.

The selection process has made headlines in Norway, where commentators and politicians have raised concerns about political nepotism, due to the newly-appointed governor’s longstanding ties to the ruling Labour Party. In December, Stoltenberg said he had submitted his candidacy for the job after having been contacted by the finance ministry.

“The finance ministry contacted me in November to see if I’d apply for the job. I did it, it’s a position that motivates me hugely,” he told AFP via his press office at the time.

“I made it clear to the finance ministry that if I get the job, I wouldn’t be able to start work until the end of my NATO mandate on October 1,”
Stoltenberg said.

The current governor of the bank, Oystein Olsen, is to retire this month at the age of 70. Wolden Bache will serve as interim head, the government said.

SHOW COMMENTS