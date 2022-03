What does it mean?

Directly translated to English ta det helt piano means to ‘take it totally piano’. It’s used to tell someone to try and take it easy in a lighthearted manner.

The piano, in this instance, is probably playing some sort of smooth, relaxing jazz rather than Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

Hence by ‘taking it piano’, you’ll be taking things in a bit more off an easy-going stride rather than getting worked up.

How is it used?

It can be used to tell a friend or loved one not to get so worked up or stressed. So, for example, if you’ve got plans with a friend and they’re getting stressed that it’s not been organised to the precise minute, then you might wish to remind them to take it piano and relax a bit.

It’s a phrase that’s used a lot more socially than in working environments.

Use it like this:

Kari: Vi har glemt å bestille bord til middag I kveld. Hva om det ikke er plass?

Petter: Ta det helt piano. Det ordner seg!

Kari: We forgot to reserve a table for dinner tonight. What if they are full?

Petter: Relax. It will work itself out!