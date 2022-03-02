Read news from:
UKRAINE

Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

Norway is preparing for an influx of people fleeing Ukraine and is working to increase its capacity to receive refugees, the government and immigration authorities said Tuesday. 

Published: 2 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 2 March 2022 15:00 CET
Ukrainian refugees.
The UDI and government have said that they are working to increase capacity to receive refugees. Women and children, refugees coming from Ukraine walk at the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Siret on March 02, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

The Norwegian government and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) are bracing themselves for an influx of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine and are working to increase capacity.

“Norway is prepared to take responsibility and provide protection to people on the run. We have been working intensely the last few days. As of now, we do not know how big the influx will be, but it (the situation) can change quickly,” Emilie Enger Mehl, justice minister, told newspaper VG.

Immigration authorities currently have the capacity to receive up to 1,000 refugees at a day’s notice, Frode Forfang, director of the UDI, told VG.

“If it (the influx) came tomorrow, we would manage 1,000 (arrivals) without doing anything extraordinary. But we are in the process of building up and expanding capacity, and we are now preparing to have a much larger capacity than we have at the moment,” Forfang said.

“We do not know how much capacity will be needed. It depends on the pace and how fast this (the situation escalates). We have seen from the past that if there is a crisis, then there are plenty of ways to expand a good deal,” he added.

The Norwegian government has already said that Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay longer than the typically permitted 90 days without a visa until further notice.

The justice minister also said that the government was considering granting Ukrainians in Norway temporary residence for up to three years if they can prove they are citizens.

On Tuesday, the UN said that more than 600,00 had fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

