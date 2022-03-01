For members
POLITICS
EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Norway an EU member?
Despite being offered the chance to join, Norway isn’t an EU member, but why is this? The Local looks at Norway’s relationship with the European Union and examines why it has chosen not to join.
Published: 1 March 2022 14:20 CET
Here's why Norway hasn't joined the EU. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) in a file photo with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo by Stephanie LECOCQ / POOL / AFP
