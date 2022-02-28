Read news from:
UKRAINE

Norway closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Norway has joined EU member states and several other countries in closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, with the ban coming into effect on Monday morning.

Published: 28 February 2022 12:00 CET
A Aeroflot plane
Norway has joined a number of other countries in banning Russian aircrafts from its airspace. Pictured is an Aeroflot Airbus A330 aircraft takes off at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow on June 13, 2018. Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP.

Norwegian airspace closed to Russian aircraft on Monday morning. The ban was announced on Sunday by foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“We have consulted with our Nordic neighbours and will close the airspace to Russian flights along with them,” the foreign minister added.

A number of countries such as Sweden, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Poland – have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

“At 09.15am, a formal ban was introduced for Russian flights over Norwegian airspace. Flights made before that are not to be regarded as violations of Norwegian airspace,” Håvard Vikheim, director of communications and public relations at the Civil Aviation Authority, told newspaper Dagbladet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also changed its travel advice for Russia, and all travel to the country is being discouraged by the government.

“The situation in Russia is confusing and can quickly deteriorate. Closed airspace over large parts of Europe will make it difficult to travel to and from Russia. Several travellers are already affected by the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor to pull out of Russia

Norway's state-owned energy giant Equinor said Monday it would stop its investments in Russia and pull out of its joint ventures in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 10:38 CET
Equinor had $1.2 billion in assets at the end of last year in Russia, where it has had a partnership with Russian oil company Rosneft since 2012.

“In the current situation, we regard our position as untenable,” Equinor’s president and chief executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

“We will now stop new investments into our Russian business, and we will start the process of exiting our joint ventures in a manner that is consistent with our values,” he added.

On Sunday, British energy giant BP announced that it was pulling its 19.8-percent stake in Rosneft following the Russian assault.

The Norwegian company produces some 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Russia, a fraction of its total production, which is around two million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Norway is a non-EU member but has applied the same sanctions against Russia as the European Union since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

On Sunday, the Norwegian government announced that the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, would pull out of Russia where it had 2.5 billion euros in shares and bonds at the end of last year.

