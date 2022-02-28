Norway closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Norwegian airspace closed to Russian aircraft on Monday morning. The ban was announced on Sunday by foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“We have consulted with our Nordic neighbours and will close the airspace to Russian flights along with them,” the foreign minister added.

A number of countries such as Sweden, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Poland – have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

“At 09.15am, a formal ban was introduced for Russian flights over Norwegian airspace. Flights made before that are not to be regarded as violations of Norwegian airspace,” Håvard Vikheim, director of communications and public relations at the Civil Aviation Authority, told newspaper Dagbladet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also changed its travel advice for Russia, and all travel to the country is being discouraged by the government.

“The situation in Russia is confusing and can quickly deteriorate. Closed airspace over large parts of Europe will make it difficult to travel to and from Russia. Several travellers are already affected by the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.