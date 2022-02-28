Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Norway in March

Norway’s biggest counties being dissolved and loans and mortgages becoming more expensive are among the changes you need to know about in March.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:43 CET
Gjerstad, southern Norway.
Interest rates are set to increase and some of Norway's largest counties are set to dissolve. Pictured is Gjerstad, Norway. Photo by Kenneth Mark on Unsplash

Deadlines for counties to apply to be dissolved

March 1st marks the deadline for local authorities to apply to the government to dissolve their counties.

Several counties have already decided to disband into smaller, historic counties.

Viken County, Norway’s largest, and Vestfold og Telemark are two counties that will be applying to the government to be broken up. Troms og Finnmark has also voted to split up.

Innlandet, however, has voted against dissolving. The counties were only merged a few years ago. The government hopes that by dissolving counties, services for people in these areas can be decentralised.

The government will be covering the cost of dissolving the counties.

Spring wage negotiations 

In March, the wage settlement negotiations will begin between various employer organisations and unions.

Fellesforbundet, the largest private-sector union, will present its demands on March 9th.

Unions this year are saying they will be asking for strong wage growth in the face of rising inflation and cost of living costs.

Employer organisations have said the exact costs impacting workers spending powers are also hitting businesses hard.

If agreements cannot be reached between the two, then it could lead to workers being taken out on strike.

World Cup and World Championships come to Norway

No, not that world cup. However, for many Norwegians, this will be the world cup they will be following the closest this year.

Norway will host downhill and super-g events at Kvitfjell and the Ski Jumping World Championships at Vikersund.

Norwegian crowds should be in festive spirits, given the country’s dominant displays at the recent winter Olympics.

Interest rates will be raised

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, will likely raise the key interest rate in March. The rate will be increased to around 0.75 percent.

The bank will be aiming to raise rates to 1.75 percent by 2024, following record lows of 0 percent due to the pandemic.

Banks will likely increase their rates on the back of the announcement, making loans and mortgages more expensive to repay.

Higher education deadlines

There are several deadlines those looking to study in Norway should be aware of in March.

Applications for the Norwegian Police Academy and aviation at the Norwegian Arctic University close on March 1st. March 15th will make the deadline for student loans and scholarships for those beginning education in the spring semester.

WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY

What changes about life in Norway in January 2022? 

In January, several everyday products will become more expensive, the rules for when you can start contributing to your pension will change, and Norway's Covid-19 rules are set to be reassessed.

Published: 29 December 2021 17:51 CET
Updated: 3 January 2022 10:32 CET
Pictured is mountain ranges in Ålesund.
Here's what changes about life in Norway. Pictured is a mountain range in Norway. Photo by Christiann Koepke on Unsplash

Covid-19 restrictions could be changed

Norway’s current Covid-19 rules, which include a ban on the sale of alcohol in Norway, will be in place until January 14th. The measures were brought in during December due to rising infections and the spread of the Omicron variant.

The government has said that it would be willing to retain or tighten the measures if the situation requires.

New self-isolation rules for teachers

Exemptions to coronavirus self-isolation rules will apply to employees in schools and kindergartens in Norway from the new year.

The rule exempts teachers and kindergarten staff from isolating when identified as a close contact of somebody who tests positive for Covid-19, but only when at work. Outside of work, they must still isolate.

Being exempt from quarantine during work hours is typically referred to as “leisure quarantine”.

Typically, close contacts are in full quarantine for three days before taking a test and are in leisure quarantine until day seven.

Change to the pension rules

Everyone over 18 will begin contributing to their pension from the first krone they earn as part of the compulsory occupational pension scheme from January 1st.

Previously, contributions were only required for earnings of 106,000 kroner and above. According to the government, the new rule will allow one million more Norwegians and 160,000 young people to contribute to the occupational pension.

Petrol to cost more

The cost of fuel will go up considerably due to hiked taxes on petrol and diesel. Petrol tax is set to rise to 1.60 kroner per litre, and diesel tax will increase to 1.87 kroner per litre. This will be effective from January 1st.

Childcare to become cheaper

The maximum price parents can be charged for a kindergarten place will be reduced from 3,315 kroner per month to 3,050 kroner per month. This will take effect from the new year.

All first-grade children will also have access to a half-day place at an after-school activity.

Kids go back to school

On Monday, January 3rd schools in Norway will reopen their doors to pupils. The term will last until the winter holidays, or vinterferie, which will be between the end of February and early March depending on which part of the country you are in. 

Upper secondary schools will reopen at red level and primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens will reopen at yellow level.

Government to pick up half the electricity bill during the winter

The government will cover 55 percent of the bill on energy prices above a monthly average of 70 øre per kilowatt-hour. The deduction will appear on your bill and will be calculated automatically.

January will mark the first month that the deduction appears on household’s bills. 

The scheme will apply from December until March 2022. The deductions will appear on the bill for December, which will arrive in the new year.

Duty-free rules change

The duty-free quota rules will be changed from January 1st, meaning it will no longer be possible to replace the tobacco quota with 1.5 litres of wine or beer. This will come as something of a blow to those who don’t smoke but like to grab a discount at duty-free.

Tax on the highest earners will increase

The tax on the highest incomes will be increased. Norway’s bracket tax, an incremental tax paid based on your earnings and paid alongside the flat rate, will be raised for higher earners.

In general, income tax will become higher for those who earn more than 643,800 kroner a year and the entry points for steps three and four for the incremental tax will be lowered. In addition, a fifth step for the highest earners, who make more than 2 million kroner, will be introduced.

Those earning less than 750,000 kroner a year will pay less in taxes. Overall, the government says that around 82 percent of taxpayers will pay less or the same amount of tax.

Tobacco will become more expensive 

The tobacco tax will increase by five percent above the regular price adjustment. For example, the tax on a pack of twenty cigarettes will increase to 59 kroner. For snus, the tax increases from 85 kroner per 100 grams to 90 kroner per 100 grams

