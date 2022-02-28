KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Norway in March

Deadlines for counties to apply to be dissolved

March 1st marks the deadline for local authorities to apply to the government to dissolve their counties.

Several counties have already decided to disband into smaller, historic counties.

Viken County, Norway’s largest, and Vestfold og Telemark are two counties that will be applying to the government to be broken up. Troms og Finnmark has also voted to split up.

Innlandet, however, has voted against dissolving. The counties were only merged a few years ago. The government hopes that by dissolving counties, services for people in these areas can be decentralised.

The government will be covering the cost of dissolving the counties.

Spring wage negotiations

In March, the wage settlement negotiations will begin between various employer organisations and unions.

Fellesforbundet, the largest private-sector union, will present its demands on March 9th.

Unions this year are saying they will be asking for strong wage growth in the face of rising inflation and cost of living costs.

Employer organisations have said the exact costs impacting workers spending powers are also hitting businesses hard.

If agreements cannot be reached between the two, then it could lead to workers being taken out on strike.

World Cup and World Championships come to Norway

No, not that world cup. However, for many Norwegians, this will be the world cup they will be following the closest this year.

Norway will host downhill and super-g events at Kvitfjell and the Ski Jumping World Championships at Vikersund.

Norwegian crowds should be in festive spirits, given the country’s dominant displays at the recent winter Olympics.

Interest rates will be raised

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, will likely raise the key interest rate in March. The rate will be increased to around 0.75 percent.

The bank will be aiming to raise rates to 1.75 percent by 2024, following record lows of 0 percent due to the pandemic.

Banks will likely increase their rates on the back of the announcement, making loans and mortgages more expensive to repay.

Higher education deadlines

There are several deadlines those looking to study in Norway should be aware of in March.

Applications for the Norwegian Police Academy and aviation at the Norwegian Arctic University close on March 1st. March 15th will make the deadline for student loans and scholarships for those beginning education in the spring semester.

