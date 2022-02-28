For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Norway in March
Norway’s biggest counties being dissolved and loans and mortgages becoming more expensive are among the changes you need to know about in March.
Published: 28 February 2022 15:43 CET
Interest rates are set to increase and some of Norway's largest counties are set to dissolve. Pictured is Gjerstad, Norway. Photo by Kenneth Mark on Unsplash
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
What changes about life in Norway in January 2022?
In January, several everyday products will become more expensive, the rules for when you can start contributing to your pension will change, and Norway's Covid-19 rules are set to be reassessed.
Published: 29 December 2021 17:51 CET
Updated: 3 January 2022 10:32 CET
Here's what changes about life in Norway. Pictured is a mountain range in Norway. Photo by Christiann Koepke on Unsplash
