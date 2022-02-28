Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai.
A woman signs a Ukranian flag at the Ukraine Pavillion Expo 2020 in Dubai, on February 27, 2022. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

UKRAINE

Norway closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Norway has joined EU member states and several other countries in closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, with the ban coming into effect on Monday morning.

Published: 28 February 2022 12:00 CET
Norway closes airspace to Russian aircraft

Norwegian airspace closed to Russian aircraft on Monday morning. The ban was announced on Sunday by foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

“We have consulted with our Nordic neighbours and will close the airspace to Russian flights along with them,” the foreign minister added.

A number of countries such as Sweden, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Poland – have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

“At 09.15am, a formal ban was introduced for Russian flights over Norwegian airspace. Flights made before that are not to be regarded as violations of Norwegian airspace,” Håvard Vikheim, director of communications and public relations at the Civil Aviation Authority, told newspaper Dagbladet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also changed its travel advice for Russia, and all travel to the country is being discouraged by the government.

“The situation in Russia is confusing and can quickly deteriorate. Closed airspace over large parts of Europe will make it difficult to travel to and from Russia. Several travellers are already affected by the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

SHOW COMMENTS