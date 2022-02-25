For members
How Norway’s border with Russia could be affected by the invasion of Ukraine
Norway shares a border with Russia in the High North, where the two countries cooperate on several issues at a regional level. The Local has taken a look at how the invasion of Ukraine will affect relations between the two along the border.
Published: 25 February 2022 12:51 CET
Norway is in a number of agreements with Russia, including one on fishing in the Barents Sea. Pictured is a file photo of a Russian fishing vessel in the Barents Sea. Photo by Norwegian coast guard, Scanpix, AFP
‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion
As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.
Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
