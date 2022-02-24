Read news from:
Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia’s invasion and the war impact your lives?

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory we'd like to hear from Ukrainians living around Europe as to how the crisis will impact your lives. Here's a short questionnaire.

Published: 24 February 2022 11:25 CET
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators display a EU flag during a demonstration in support to Ukraine at the Wenceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic on February 22, 2022. Photo: Michal Cizek / AFP

If you are a Ukrainian resident in Europe, especially in the countries covered by The Local, we’d like to hear from you. 

Your answers to the survey below may be used in a future article on The Local. 

 

Norway to back EU sanctions on Russia

Non-EU member Norway said on Tuesday that it will join Brussels' sanctioning of Russia over Ukraine and will host major NATO exercises in March as planned.

Published: 22 February 2022 15:16 CET
“The situation in Ukraine… is at a dramatic level,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told journalists in Oslo.

“Yesterday was a turning point,” he said, in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin recognising the independence of two Ukrainian breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.

The premier was to travel to Brussels later on Tuesday, where he planned to have Norway join in the sanctions the bloc is imposing on Russia.

“It is important to react firmly to what has happened over the past day,” he said.

Støre also said that NATO’s “Cold Response” military exercises will take place in the second half of March in Norway as previously planned.

Some 35,000 soldiers from 28 countries are due to participate in the biennial drills.

Moscow had been informed of the exercises and invited to send observers, as usual, Støre said.

