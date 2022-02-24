Read news from:
Norway to increase emergency aid to Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Thursday that foreign aid to Ukraine will be increased and that Norway hasn't seen an increase in military activity along its border with Russia in the Arctic Circle.

Published: 24 February 2022 16:20 CET
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine Jonas Gahr Støre, pictured in a file photo, announced Thursday. Photo by Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP

“Today, we woke up to war in Europe. We have long feared that Russia would launch a massive military attack on Ukraine. It is happening now,” Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, Norwegian time, Russia launched a large scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces have bombed the capital of Kyiv and several other cities.

“The attack we now see is an attack on Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty. But is also an attack on a free and democratic Europe. Norway strongly condemns Russia’s military attack on Ukraine,” Støre said.

The PM announced that Norway would be increasing its emergency aid to Ukraine by 200 million kroner.

“Norway is already providing humanitarian, economic and political support, but we will provide more in the time to come,” he said.
Støre also said the country would be increasing its armed forces’ preparedness.

“In line with NATO’s routines, which are well established, the Chief of Defence has initiated planned measures to strengthen the armed forces’ vigilance and preparedness,” Støre said.

Støre added that Norway would join in with new sanctions imposed against Russia. 

Norway shares a border with Russia in the Arctic Circle, but Støre reassured the Norwegian public that there were no signs of increased activity near Norway’s border.

“I know that many Norwegians today feel uneasy, and some are afraid. I understand that. I would therefore like to emphasise that we do not see any increased military activity in our immediate areas, but as part of our preparedness, we are also increasing vigilance, and we are following the situation closely,” he said.

EXPLAINED: How Norway could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and western nations have flared up following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Local takes a look at Norway's reaction to the crisis and how the country could be affected.

Published: 24 February 2022 13:37 CET
EXPLAINED: How Norway could be impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

What’s Norway’s relationship with Russia like in general? 

Norway’s shared border with Russia has meant that relations between the two countries can sometimes be more nuanced than other countries’ relations with Russia.

The Nordic country shares a border with Russia in what’s referred to as the High North. The country is also a member of the Barents Cooperation, a programme between Russia, Finland, Sweden and Norway. Next year the cooperation will be 30 years old.

The aim of the programme was to establish a regional cornerstone for cooperation in northern Europe. Norway also has a bilateral fishing agreement with Russia, and the two countries also have a deal on joint search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea.

Norway also established the first-ever agreement on visa-free travel between Russia and a Schengen member state, allowing visa-free travel between Kirkenes, north Norway and the two Russian towns of Nikel and Zapolyarny.

At a government level, relations between the two nations is somewhat frostier. In 2010, the two countries were in a territorial dispute over the Barents Sea, which was later resolved.

Several espionage cases have marred ties between Norway and Russia in recent years. Hackers believed to be linked to Russia have been accused of several cyber attacks, and in 2020, a Russian diplomat was expelled on suspicion of espionage.

Russia in 2017 arrested a Norwegian national accused of espionage and in 2020 expelled a Norwegian diplomat following one of their own diplomats being dismissed from Norway over espionage suspicions.

The presence of the GLOBUS radar system in Norway and its proximity to Russian naval bases has also contributed to tensions between the two nations. 

How has Norway responded to the invasion of Ukraine? 

Norway has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This attack is a serious violation of international law and endangers the lives of innocent people. The Russian authorities have full responsibility for throwing Europe into this very dark situation. Therefore, Russia must immediately stop its military actions and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told news wire NTB.

Norwegian embassy personnel in Ukraine have been relocated from Kyiv to Lviv, western Ukraine as a result of the invasion.

On Tuesday, Norway said it would join the EU in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine, despite not being an EU member.

Norwegian authorities in Narvik, on Wednesday night, boarded a large luxury yacht owned by a former KGB officer and friend of Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky.

The operations manager in the Nordland Police District, Mari Lillestø, told public broadcaster NRK that the boarding was a routine check due to the vessel having non-Schengen passengers on board.

Former Norwegian intelligence chief Ola Kaldager told NRK that the vessel was probably in northern Norway to observe the Cold Response military exercises unofficially.

“It is not particularly surprising. This is something the Russians have been doing for years when there have been large, allied exercises in northern Norway,” Kaldager said.

How will it affect Norway economically? 

Several markets have seen their stock markets fall since Russia launched its military attack on Ukraine. Oslo’s stock exchange has also declined, although not to the same extent as other European markets.

Overall, the market was down 1.3 percent on Thursday morning.

While Norway’s stock market has been negatively affected by the invasion, oil prices have continued to rise throughout the week.

Norway is western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporter, with its energy sector set to see increased revenues from oil and gas due to the invasion.

Additionally, Norway’s own energy supply is mostly reliant on hydroelectric power, meaning that electricity prices are unlikely to be as affected as in other countries.

Travelling to Ukraine

Since February 11th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all travel to Ukraine.

The government has also urged Norwegian citizens to leave the country.

“I urge all Norwegian citizens who are still in Ukraine to leave the country. We have been in contact with those who have registered via reiseregistrering.no or in the Reiseklar app”, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement on Thursday.

