BUSINESS

Scandinavian airline SAS launches drastic cost-cutting program

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS on Tuesday announced a major cost cutting plan, as the carrier faced further heavy losses.

Published: 22 February 2022 13:10 CET
SAS planes at Stockholm Arlanda airport
SAS planes at Stockholm Arlanda airport in March 2020. The airline on February 22nd 2022 announced a major costcutting plan. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Under the new plan the company will reduce costs by 7.5 billion Swedish kronor ($800 million, 710 million euros) annually.

“Absent fundamental change,” the current situation in the airline sector, which is plagued by the economic fallout of the

pandemic, “will quickly exhaust SAS’ cash resources,” the carrier said in a statement.

The “full transformation” of the business will affect “its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures”, the company.

Called “SAS Forward”, it will notably result in a “redesigned fleet” which included a “refocusing” on long-haul flights, the company said. 

SAS, which already cut 40 percent of its workforce, 5,000 staff, in 2020, did not mention new job cuts.

The group did not specify when it expected to achieve the 7.5 billion annual reduction in its costs.

Last year, SAS widened its losses after an already disastrous 2020, with a net loss of just over 2.4 billion kroner, with rebounded turnover of about 5.5 billion. 

In the early hours of trading on the Stockholm stock exchange, SAS shares, which have taken a hit in recent days amid concerns about its financial situation, gained over five percent to 1.13 kroner. 

At its current price, however, the company is only worth about 800 million euros.

SAS has benefited from several aid and recapitalisation plans since the start of the pandemic, mainly funded by Sweden and Denmark, which each own 21.8 percent of the company.

BUSINESS

SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

An analyst report predicting that SAS is on the brink of bankruptcy sent the Scandinavian airline's share plunging more than 25 percent.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:24 CET
The dramatic fall came after analysts at Norwegian bank DNB updated their sell recommendation, noting that the company’s debts of 40 billion kronor ($4.35 billion) are “unsustainable” and that “restructuring” is “needed to avoid bankruptcy”.

Since the start of the pandemic the airline has lost around 80 percent of its market value.

While many of the Covid-19 restrictions that have plagued the airline industry have now been lifted, SAS ran into new troubles in recent days when a baggage handler strike in Copenhagen caused delays and cancelled flights.

In 2020, the ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs – representing 40 percent of its workforce – and in May 2021 announced a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

The company has received billions in financial support from the Swedish and Danish state, the two main owners.

In October last year, the airline said it was fighting to change the company “so that we have a future”.

The company is scheduled to publish on February 22nd its earnings for the three months ending in December.

