NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS
Vinterferie: What you need to know about Norway’s winter holidays
Schools will close over the next few weeks, and families across the country will dust off their skis, fish out their cabin sweaters, and go on vinterferie. Here's what you need to know about Norway's winter break.
Published: 21 February 2022 12:08 CET
Vinterferie is a popular time for Norwegians to go on a cross country ski trip. Pictured are skiers in Lillehammer. Photo by Solveig Smørdal Botn on Unsplash
Five Norwegian social norms that may be strange to newcomers
If you've lived in Norway for a while, some of the social norms particular to the country will now be part and parcel of everyday life. However, if you are newer to the country, they'll come as more of a culture shock.
Published: 3 February 2022 16:07 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 08:38 CET
Don't expect to engage in much small talk with strangers on public transport in Norway. Pictured is a tram in Norway. Photo by Hyunwon Jang on Unsplash
