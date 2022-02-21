Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS

Vinterferie: What you need to know about Norway’s winter holidays

Schools will close over the next few weeks, and families across the country will dust off their skis, fish out their cabin sweaters, and go on vinterferie. Here's what you need to know about Norway's winter break. 

Published: 21 February 2022 12:08 CET
Cross country skiers in Lillehammer.
Vinterferie is a popular time for Norwegians to go on a cross country ski trip. Pictured are skiers in Lillehammer. Photo by Solveig Smørdal Botn on Unsplash

From Monday, February 21st, schools across Norway will begin vinterferie or the winter holidays. The holidays are typically associated with skiing and time spent with loved ones in an idyllic cabin somewhere in Norway’s vast and stunning countryside.

Kids will be off school for a week, with most parents also following suit and taking holiday leave during this time.

The history behind Norway’s winter holidays

While many today have fond memories of vinterferie, the holiday actually dates back to one of the darkest times of Norway’s recent history, the German occupation. The first winter school break took place in 1942.

The first school break in February 1942 wasn’t actually given to kids so that families could spend time off together. Instead, it was to save the fuel that schools used to heat classrooms in the coldest weeks of the year. The winter holidays went by a different name, too, Brenselsferie, meaning fuel holiday.

A year after the war ended, the Norwegian government decided to keep the winter break. However, the purpose of the holiday was for spending time with family, rather than rationing resources.

It’s from here that the warmer memories of vinterferie in Norway began to be made.

When is vinterferie? 

This is a good question, and the answer to this will depend on where you live. The winter holidays begin on Monday February 21st for those in Oslo, Adger, Møre og Romsdal, Vestfold og Telemark, Trøndaleg, parts of Viken and parts of west Norway.

The following week Inland, Rogaland, Nordland, Buskerud, and the rest of western Norway go on winter break. A week after that, kids in Troms og Finnmark will have a week off school.

Parents aren’t legally entitled to holiday leave during the winter break, but many choose to take it off.

READ ALSO: What you should know about Norway’s February holidays and traditions

What do people do on vinterferie?

Cross country ski tours are a popular activity at this time of year, whether it’s a one day trip or a longer distance journey that spans a couple of days, with multiple stops at cabins.

It’s not just cross-country skiing. All forms of the winter sport are popular getaways at this time of year. Families who prefer letting gravity do the work when it comes to propulsion will opt for a ski holiday at resorts like Hemsedal, Geilo or Trysil. Now that restrictions are being lifted across Europe, people will also fly further south to soak up the alps.

Many will also take the time to visit family and friends across the county.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS

Five Norwegian social norms that may be strange to newcomers

If you've lived in Norway for a while, some of the social norms particular to the country will now be part and parcel of everyday life. However, if you are newer to the country, they'll come as more of a culture shock.

Published: 3 February 2022 16:07 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 08:38 CET
A tram in Oslo.
Don't expect to engage in much small talk with strangers on public transport in Norway. Pictured is a tram in Norway. Photo by Hyunwon Jang on Unsplash

Living in a new country means new social norms that you might not be familiar with if you’ve recently moved.

Norway is undoubtedly no different in that regard, and there are a few things that may catch some newbies off-guard. If you’ve already settled, then it may be worth taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about how many of these left you scratching your head at first.

Small talk with strangers

For many, a tiny bit of chit chat with a stranger on a train or in the queue at the supermarket is one of life’s small joys.

However, this isn’t the case in Norway, where casually greeting strangers is just not the done thing, especially in cities.

This can feel incredibly unfriendly if you’re not used to it, but that doesn’t mean Norwegians are rude and cold, as they can sometimes be unfairly portrayed as by those not as familiar with the country’s social norms. Instead, they prefer to focus their energy into more meaningful relationships and, once comfortable, have no problem opening up when around friends.

Although, Norwegians do tend to be more chatty with strangers when hiking or sharing a chairlift while skiing.

Wearing shoes indoors

In many places, Japan and parts of Asia being the most famous examples, wearing shoes indoors is considered incredibly impolite and discourteous.

This is especially true in Norway during the winter months when your host won’t be best pleased if you decide to walk melting snow and the grit used to stop the pavements from becoming ice rinks through their house.

This may be more of a grey area in the warmer months, but it’s always worth asking before you step over the threshold to stay in your host’s good graces and avoid making the wrong impression.

Drinking infrequently, but in large amounts

If you come from a country where it’s completely normal to go for a couple of beers during the week after work, either with colleagues or to catch up with friends, then you may be disappointed to find out that this isn’t common practice in Norway.

Rather than having a few drinks here and there throughout the week, Norwegians tend to prefer to save all their drinking for the weekend or one big session.

READ MORE: Why the Norwegian government controls the sale of most alcohol

Splitting the bill

Norway, rather famously, is expensive, more or less no matter what you’re doing. Therefore, it may not come as a massive surprise to find out splitting the bill is pretty standard whatever the occasion is.

This is regardless of whether you are eating in or out, on or date or just with friends. Either way, you should expect the bill to be split in most cases.

This can be especially strange if you are the one invited over for dinner by a friend.

I remember being in a slight state of shock after finding out the food shopping bill was being split after my first taco Fredag (Norwegians love Mexican food on a Friday night) with friends, even though we ate in and didn’t particularly push the boat out.

Given that groceries in Norway are the second most expensive in Europe, I suppose it shouldn’t have come as too much of a shock, and I wouldn’t hold a grudge if you are asked to do the same.

READ ALSO: Why is food in Norway so expensive?

The “Norwegian arm” 

Every country has its own views on what is and isn’t considered acceptable behaviour at the dinner table. 

One thing that might surprise people new to Norway is the “Norwegian arm”. For the uninitiated, the “Norwegian arm” is the practice of everyone reaching for their favourite dish when having a big meal with friends or family.

This can often mean people reaching over you or obstructing you while trying to enjoy your meal. You can probably use it as a barometer for how comfortable people are around you. The more they like you, the more limbs will be flung your way at dinner time.

Again this isn’t Norwegians being rude or lacking grace and decorum at the table. Instead, they prefer to be pragmatic and think that it is a lot more polite to instead grab what they want, rather than continually disturb and interrupt your meal by constantly asking for you to pass them things.

SHOW COMMENTS