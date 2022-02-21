Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Avalanche warnings issued in several places

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has issued an orange danger warning for parts of Norway.

An orange warning means significant danger and has been issued in Trollheimen, Romsdal, Sunnmøre, Indre Fjordane, Voss and Hardanger.

There are also warnings of moderate danger in place for northwest areas of the country.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has recommended that anyone travelling to mountainous areas where a warning is in place have solid experience and knowledge in route selection and the ability to identify any potential dangers in avalanche terrain.

Study: LGBT people in Norway have a lower quality of life compared to the rest of the population

Those from LGBT groups in Norway report a lower subjective quality of life, figures from Statistics Norway have found.

The research from Statistics Norway has found that a higher proportion of the LGBT community is out of work, reports poorer living conditions, and has more financial problems than the rest of the population.

“We have seen this (LGBT community having a lower subjective quality of life) for a long time. It is a pity that it has not improved, but it is also not a surprise,” Jane-Victorius Bonsaksen from Skeiv Ungdom, the youth organisation of the Association for Gender and Sexual Diversity, told public broadcaster NRK.

The Association for Gender and Sexual Diversity said that exclusion could be one of the contributors to the survey’s findings.

Wooden houses built after 2003 may not meet legal fire safety requirements

Wooden houses built after 2003 may be illegal and violate fire safety regulations, broadcaster TV2 reports.

The reason for this is a dispute over changes to how properties of exterior wood cladding should be classified. This led to royal impregnated wooden cladding no longer meeting requirements under building regulations.

Therefore, wooden houses that use royal impregnated wood cladding are potentially in violation of housing requirements.

The government has commissioned the Directorate of Building Quality to determine whether the current fire safety requirements are appropriate.

Vinterferie begins in parts of the country

Today marks the first day of the winter holidays for parts of the country. Oslo, Adger, Møre og Romsdal, Vestfold og Telemark, Trøndaleg are some of the areas where the winter holiday is commencing.

Over the next two weeks, the rest of the country will begin winter break.

Many families will go on ski holidays or stay in their own or rented cabin during the winter holidays.