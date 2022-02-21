For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Monday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 21 February 2022 09:40 CET
Many will have travelled to cabins (pictured above) for vinterferie. Read about that, wood houses potentially violating housing regulations and the LGBT community reporting a lower quality of life compared to the rest of the population in today's roundup of important news. Photo by Håkon Sataøen on Unsplash
