Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

TELL US: What small things irritate you about life in Norway?

Maybe it’s not having a clue what someone is on about when they tell you they have plans in 'week 13'? Or the lamentable lack of variety in supermarkets? Tell us about the small things in Norway that can get on your nerves.

Published: 21 February 2022 16:07 CET
Trolltunga
Tell us about your bug bears when it comes to life in Norway. Pictured is Trolltunga in Norway. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

No country is perfect, Norway included, even though overall it’s a great country to call home.

Every nation and culture has its quirks and peculiarities that can get on your nerves from time to time.

For some, it may be the lack of variety in supermarkets, the infuriatingly counterintuitive numbered week system, or the country’s restrictive alcohol laws.

We’d love to hear your lighthearted takes on some of the small things that can irritate you about life in Norway below. We’ll aim to include your answers in a future article.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.