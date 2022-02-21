Read news from:
Austria
Norwegian energy firm to cut grid rent by 4 billion kroner

Grid rent for Norwegian consumers will be cut to the tune of 4 billion kroner, state-owned power grid firm Statnett announced Monday.

Published: 21 February 2022 14:36 CET
Power lines.
Statnett will cut grid rent from April 1st until the end of the year. Pictured is a stock photo of powerlines. Photo by Marco Bicca on Unsplash

From April 1st Statnett will cut its grid rent due to high revenues from energy exports abroad.

“Even though we have had high prices in Norway recently, trade with other countries has yielded large revenues from both imports and exports,” Statnett CEO Hilde Tonne said in a statement.

Statnett is the state-owned company that operates major power lines that distribute electricity between different parts of the country.

“This means that Norwegian electricity users and industry will receive close to four billion in reduced grid rent in 2022,” the company wrote.

Grid rent is the charge consumers pay for receiving electricity into their homes. Grid rent is typically anywhere between 20 to 50 øre per kilowatt-hour. Those in rural areas usually pay more, while those in cities pay less.

Statnett’s share of grid rent has been around five øre per kilowatt-hour, and the move could lead to further savings for customers in Norway.

Norway’s largest grid provider Elvia, which supplies Oslo with power, has said it is cancelling a planned grid rent increase off the back of the announcement. Financial media site E24 reports that other companies also may follow suit in cutting grid rent or reducing planned increases.

ENERGY

Norway aims for offshore wind power by 2030

Norway's government on Wednesday presented a plan to build a large-scale offshore wind power farm in the North Sea, saying it hopes to have the first turbines up by 2030.

Published: 10 February 2022 10:30 CET
Norway aims for offshore wind power by 2030

The Scandinavian country — the largest oil producer in Western Europe — will launch a public tender aimed at building the first phase of a wind project in the southern waters of the North Sea.

“This is about ensuring access to clean and cheap energy. This is a reminder of the situation we find ourselves in,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a press conference, referring to high electricity prices in Europe.

With a capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW), the first phase of the field, called Sorlige Nordsjo II, will be reserved for domestic consumption, with the government explicitly excluding the laying of cables for export — which the sector deemed as a necessary condition for profitability.

The field should cover the electricity consumption of 460,000 homes, and Støre said the first fixed-bottom turbines should be erected “in the second half” of the decade.

Later, a second phase of the project, with a similar capacity, could be connected to the European continent, but this will depend on a study by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The organisation representing the oil companies — often the same who are developers of wind power projects — Norwegian Oil and Gas, welcomed the “necessary clarifications” made by the government, but also criticised it for scaling down its ambitions by splitting the wind farm into two phases.

The government defended itself by saying that the split would speed up the start of the project.

Norwegian Oil and Gas also said it was “surprised” that it had not been heard on the need for a cable to the European continent, which it said would have enabled the project to go ahead without public subsidies.

 Another offshore farm with floating turbines is also planned in Norwegian waters in the North Sea, but no timetable has been provided for this project, called Utsira Nord and also intended for domestic consumption.

These wind projects had already been approved by the previous centre-right government but their implementation has been delayed.

A debate is ongoing in Norway on the advisability of connecting new wind power projects to the European grid, a choice which, according to critics, would have the effect of increasing prices for Norwegian consumers.

