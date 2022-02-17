For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 17 February 2022 09:27 CET
Read about a shortage of Kindergarten teachers, the spread of Covid being likely to increase in the short term and why Norway could face a power deficit by 2027 in today's roundup. Pictured is Oslo Opera House. Photo by Tommaso Curre on Unsplash
