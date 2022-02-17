Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 17 February 2022 09:27 CET
Oslo Opera House
Read about a shortage of Kindergarten teachers, the spread of Covid being likely to increase in the short term and why Norway could face a power deficit by 2027 in today's roundup. Pictured is Oslo Opera House. Photo by Tommaso Curre on Unsplash

Kindergartens lacking teachers

Three out of ten kindergartens in Norway have too many children per kindergarten teacher, a survey has found.

“It just means that we must intensify the work to increase the proportion of educators in kindergartens. The municipal economy has been strengthened in this year’s state budget, but we must do more to approach a fulfilment of the requirements,” Tonje Brenna, education minister, told newspaper VG.

In Norway, there must be at least one qualified teacher per child when the children are under three years old and at least one pedagogical education professional per 14 kindergarten kids when the children are older than three.

Brenna said that the government would adopt a new strategy for kindergartens.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

Strong financial results for Statkraft

High energy prices have resulted in strong end of year financial results for state-owned hydropower company Statkraft.

Figures for the fourth quarter last year show that the firm achieved an operating profit of 9.3 billion kroner. That is 7.8 billion more than the same quarter a year before.

Last year the firm achieved a profit of 16.1 billion, quadrupling its results from the year before.

Norway’s power surplus could disappear in five years

Within the next five years, much of Norway’s power surplus will be depleted, public broadcaster NRK reports.

By 2026 southern Norway could even achieve a power deficit, Statnett, the state-owned firm responsible for operating the power grid in Norway, said in a report published late last year.

This, in turn, would lead to higher electricity prices.

A group of 27 consumer, industry and environmental organisations have told NRK that more localised energy production, such as solar panels, and better energy efficiency would ease any potential fears of a power deficit.

The group has asked the government to set aside 1 billion kroner a year for energy-saving measures.

Spread of Covid in Norway continues to increase

Coronavirus continues to spread in much of the country, but the peak has not yet been reached in most areas, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has said in its latest weekly report on the virus.

The NIPH also said that the lifting of restrictions was likely to intensify the epidemic’s growth.

The NIPH said it expected more patients to be admitted to hospital and a moderate increase of Covid patients being moved to intensive care units.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 16 February 2022 09:36 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SAS to continue flights to Ukraine 

Airline SAS said yesterday it would continue to fly to Ukraine for the time being. The decision comes as several other airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

SAS has one service in Ukraine, connecting Kyiv and the Norwegian capital Oslo. That service operated yesterday, and the airline plans for it to depart again next week as scheduled, a spokesperson told news wire Ritzau.

But we are making ongoing assessments of the situation, and the safety of those onboard comes first,” head of media communications with SAS, John Eckhoff, told Ritzau.

Foreign ministries in Norway and Denmark have urged their citizens to leave the country.

Strong resurgence in the Norwegian economy last year

Preliminary figures from Statistics Norway show that Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, which is used to measure an economy’s growth, grew by 4.2 percent last year.

The growth last year was driven by a resurgence of economic activity after the recession in 2020.

“At the beginning and end of the year, the infection rates were high, and infection control measures were put in place, but the economic consequences were less extensive in 2021 than in 2020. In April of 2021, the gradual reopening of society began, and activity in the mainland economy grew each month from April to November,” Pål Sletten, head of national accounts at Statistics Norway, said.

The service industry, which is heavily affected by Covid restrictions and travel rules, was the main driver behind significant upturns and downturns throughout the pandemic.

More than 126,000 vaccine doses were thrown out last year

Last year more than 126,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were discarded last year, broadcaster TV2 reports.

The most common reasons for vaccines being binned were expiration dates being reached, particles in vials, people not showing up for appointments, broken vials and AstraZeneca being dropped.

“The figures presented by TV 2 show that wastage in the Norwegian vaccination program is just under one percent of doses sent out,” assistant director of the NIPH Geir Bukholm told the broadcaster.

The broadcaster obtained the figures by asking the country’s 356 municipalities how many doses they threw out. 302 municipalities responded to the survey.

May 17th committees across Norway are planning normal celebrations

Following two years of disruption, committees are planning normal celebrations for Constitution Day, or May 17th this year.

The day is typically marked by nationwide celebrations, with parades and marching bands commonplace.

SHOW COMMENTS