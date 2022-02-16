Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 16 February 2022 09:36 CET
Pictured is Skaget, Heggeness, Norway.
Read about Norway's economy, May 17th celebrations and discarded vaccine doses in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a mountain in Norway. Photo by Fredrik Solli Wandem on Unsplash

SAS to continue flights to Ukraine 

Airline SAS said yesterday it would continue to fly to Ukraine for the time being. The decision comes as several other airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

SAS has one service in Ukraine, connecting Kyiv and the Norwegian capital Oslo. That service operated yesterday, and the airline plans for it to depart again next week as scheduled, a spokesperson told news wire Ritzau.

But we are making ongoing assessments of the situation, and the safety of those onboard comes first,” head of media communications with SAS, John Eckhoff, told Ritzau.

Foreign ministries in Norway and Denmark have urged their citizens to leave the country.

Strong resurgence in the Norwegian economy last year

Preliminary figures from Statistics Norway show that Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, which is used to measure an economy’s growth, grew by 4.2 percent last year.

The growth last year was driven by a resurgence of economic activity after the recession in 2020.

“At the beginning and end of the year, the infection rates were high, and infection control measures were put in place, but the economic consequences were less extensive in 2021 than in 2020. In April of 2021, the gradual reopening of society began, and activity in the mainland economy grew each month from April to November,” Pål Sletten, head of national accounts at Statistics Norway, said.

The service industry, which is heavily affected by Covid restrictions and travel rules, was the main driver behind significant upturns and downturns throughout the pandemic.

More than 126,000 vaccine doses were thrown out last year

Last year more than 126,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were discarded last year, broadcaster TV2 reports.

The most common reasons for vaccines being binned were expiration dates being reached, particles in vials, people not showing up for appointments, broken vials and AstraZeneca being dropped.

“The figures presented by TV 2 show that wastage in the Norwegian vaccination program is just under one percent of doses sent out,” assistant director of the NIPH Geir Bukholm told the broadcaster.

The broadcaster obtained the figures by asking the country’s 356 municipalities how many doses they threw out. 302 municipalities responded to the survey.

May 17th committees across Norway are planning normal celebrations

Following two years of disruption, committees are planning normal celebrations for Constitution Day, or May 17th this year.

The day is typically marked by nationwide celebrations, with parades and marching bands commonplace.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 15 February 2022 09:37 CET
Published: 15 February 2022 09:37 CET

NHO temper wage growth expectations 

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) has tempered expectations over salary rises in this year’s wage negotiations.

“The wage settlement this year must strengthen the companies. We must keep in mind that many of the increased costs that households have incurred have also affected companies,” Ole Erik Almlid, NHO CEO, told public broadcaster NRK.

Unions and employer organisations are on a collision course for this year’s settlements. This is because unions have argued that sharp wage increases are required to offset the cost of living rises. In contrast, businesses say that rising prices and interest rates also affect their overheads.

Weather warning issued for southern Norway

A weather warning has been issued for precipitation in southern Norway. Buskerud, Oslo, Akershus, Oppland are expecting up to 25 millimetres of precipitation.

In Finnmark, northern Norway, a warning has been issued for snowdrifts.

On Monday, traffic problems caused by the weather was reported in several areas.

Norwegians increasingly concerned about rising costs

Electricity prices and increased interest rates mean Norwegians are less optimistic about the economy than they have been in previous quarters, finance firm Finans Norge’s expectation barometer for the first quarter revealed.

The barometer measures Norwegian households expectations of their own personal financial situation and the larger economy.

Those on the lowest incomes were the ones to see the most significant increase in concern.

Sharp increase in sexual offences being reported

In 2021 the number of reported sexual offences rose by 16.5 percent. The police have said they are particularly concerned about crimes involving children and young people.

In total, 8,006 offences were reported to Norwegian police, compared to 6,874 in 2020, figures from the Norwegian Police Directorate and reported by news agency NTB have revealed.

“The growth we are seeing in this area, the police are concerned. Children and young people are increasingly using social media to share and sell self-produced sexualised material. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of actors who pay minors for sexualised images,” John-Magnus Løkenflaen from the police directorate said in a statement.

The police also said it saw an increase in the number of rapes reported.

Norway plans to tighten electric scooter rules

The government has sent a proposal on stricter rules for the use of e-scooters for consultation.

The government is proposing a ban on the use of electric scooters on pavements and the loss of the right to drive when caught using a scooter under the influence.

The goal is for the new rules to come into force in the spring.

