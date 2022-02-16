Read news from:
SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

An analyst report predicting that SAS is on the brink of bankruptcy sent the Scandinavian airline's share plunging more than 25 percent.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:24 CET
a SAS flight
A Norwegian report suggested that SAS will have to undergo restructuring to avoid bankruptcy. Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr.com

The dramatic fall came after analysts at Norwegian bank DNB updated their sell recommendation, noting that the company’s debts of 40 billion kronor ($4.35 billion) are “unsustainable” and that “restructuring” is “needed to avoid bankruptcy”.

Since the start of the pandemic the airline has lost around 80 percent of its market value.

While many of the Covid-19 restrictions that have plagued the airline industry have now been lifted, SAS ran into new troubles in recent days when a baggage handler strike in Copenhagen caused delays and cancelled flights.

In 2020, the ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs – representing 40 percent of its workforce – and in May 2021 announced a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

The company has received billions in financial support from the Swedish and Danish state, the two main owners.

In October last year, the airline said it was fighting to change the company “so that we have a future”.

The company is scheduled to publish on February 22nd its earnings for the three months ending in December.

Norway to buy up to 200 trains from French rail firm

French rail giant Alstom announced Tuesday a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

Published: 11 January 2022 11:28 CET
Pictured are Alstom employees working in a train in their factory, located in France.
Norsk Tog has made a solid order for 30 trains from the French firm. Pictured are Alstom employees working in a train in their factory, located in France. Photo by Sebastien Bozon / AFP

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth 380 million euros, Alstom said in a statement.

The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (99 miles per hour), will connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Delivery of the trains will begin in 2025. Alstom has delivered 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic countries.

Norsk Tog is owned by the state, with it falling under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications responsibility.

“We look forward to being able to offer improved capacity, comfort and mobile coverage to our commuters,” Øystein Risan, Norsk Tog’s managing director, said in a press release

The new trains boast a higher capacity of around 40 percent compared to the rail links currently in service, Alstom has said. 

Additionally, the French firm said that the trains were specially adapted to meet the needs of the Norwegian rail system. Alstom is currently in the process of outfitting the entire Norwegian rail fleet with a new signalling solution. 

