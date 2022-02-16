Budget airline Flyr to launch Olso to Edinburgh route

Budget airline Flyr is launching five new routes this Spring, including a new offering for passengers flying between Norway and Scotland.

The other new destinations the airline is adding are Billund, Pisa, Prague and Stockholm.

“We have received many requests from our customers about Stockholm, Prague, Pisa, Edinburgh and Billund and are very pleased to be able to offer these five requested destinations,” Thomas Ramdahl, commercial director of Flyr, said in a press release.

The airline, which launched last year, said that it will launch its new Oslo-Edinburgh route in April. Flyr plans to offer departures a week.

The new route will make Edinburgh the airline’s first UK destination to which the airline will offer flights.

The announcement follows another airline, Loganair, saying it will restart regular flights between Aberdeen and Oslo this summer.

Tickets for the new destinations are already on sale on Flyr’s website.