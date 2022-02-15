Read news from:
Austria
RENTING

Renting in Norway: How to resolve disputes with your landlord

Your home should be a relaxing place to be, but it may not always be smooth sailing between you and your landlord. Here's what you can do if any issues arise.

Published: 15 February 2022 13:48 CET
Apartments in Norway.
If you ever find yourself in a dispute with your landlord these are your options. Pictured are apartments in Norway. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

Fortunately, most rentals in Norway are straightforward and without stress. However, not everything goes to plan, meaning that you could potentially find yourself at odds with your landlord. 

Therefore, it’s worth knowing your rights and what you can do when things go awry.

Sometimes the best way to resolve any potential problems is to do your best to prevent the possibility of any issues occurring in the first place.

There are several things you can do to reduce any potential issues happening. Firstly, reading up on the law a little bit will give you a clear idea of what is and isn’t allowed. The Tenancy Act covers rental law in Norway is available to read in English.

If you don’t have the time to brush up on Norwegian law, then you can read about the basic duties and obligations that tenants and landlords are typically bound to here.

Furthermore, using a good contract can help avoid any potential issues. You should always use a contract when renting in Norway. You can find the template of a standard contract here. However, you may wish to have a contract in place that is much more specific to your situation and the property you are renting.

And finally, using a third-party deposit holding account can protect you from a landlord unfairly withholding the deposit if there is a dispute.

There are also steps you can take to prepare yourself for if things go wrong too.

These include taking pictures of the property before and after you move in, making an inventory list and keeping a record of all correspondence with your landlord. Keeping receipts and invoices for any purchases or services, such as end of tenancy clean, is also a good idea. 

READ MORE: How much can the landlord ask for as a deposit in Norway?

Unfortunately, unforeseen problems can still arise, even if you do things by the book and to the letter. 

If there are any issues with the property you are renting, you should notify your landlord of them as early as possible to try and find a quick resolution. Most landlords will do their best to rectify these issues as they don’t want to have unhappy tenants or let their property fall into disrepair.

If the problem escalates and doesn’t look like it can be resolved amicably, then you can refer any potential issues to the Rent Disputes Committee.

The Rent Disputes Committee is a government agency that can resolve conflicts through both mediations and enforceable rulings. The committee deals with all manners of issues from evictions, late payment of rent, withholding of deposits and more.

The committee’s resolution team are lawyers that specialise in rental law. Both tenants and landlords can use the service. 

Cases handled by the committee normally take around 12 weeks to be processed. 

This isn’t the only avenue for resolving issues when renting a property, and as an alternative, you can also take the issue to a small claims court. Before taking a rental dispute to a small claims court, your issue must be heard by a conciliation board or forliksråd. These are found in every municipality in Norway.

The ruling made by the conciliation board can then be brought before the local small claims court. You can read about the process of proceeding in a small claims court in English here. You can choose to represent yourself or hire a lawyer for your claim. 

For members

PROPERTY

Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?

Looking to get on the property ladder in Norway and wondering what you can get for your money? We've got you covered.

Published: 11 February 2022 12:22 CET
Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?

At the end of last year, the average price of a home in Norway was just shy of 4 million kroner, according to Real Estate Norway (Eindom Norge).

However, that is just the average price, and many will be looking to get onto the property ladder for slightly less.

So, where can you get a house in Norway for less than 3 million?

One thing to be wary of at this price point is that quite a few properties may need a fair bit of renovation. If the kitchen and bathroom require a makeover, then bear in mind as this will be expensive as works to these rooms need to be to wet room standard and signed off by the local authorities.

Due to the bidding process, where potential owners bid on a property, sometimes driving up the price significantly, it’s likely the properties priced closer to 3 million will probably cost more than 3 million, rather than less than.,

If you are craving the space and privacy of a detached house, then you may be left disappointed.

This is because most properties listed on Finn.no for under 3 million kroner, the most popular site for house ads in Norway, are apartments. Compared to the more than 5,000 flats listed for under 3 million at the time of writing, there were just over 1,500 detached or semi-detached properties available.

Luckily though, the number of detached houses available across the country was spread relatively evenly, except for Oslo and Viken County, where finding a dethatched house will be a much harder task.

If you’re looking to settle down in Oslo, then your options are limited. Out of more than 1,500 listings for properties for sale in Oslo, just over 250 were priced for less than 3 million kroner at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: How easy is it to get a mortgage in Norway as a foreign resident?

Of those 250 plus properties, all were apartments, meaning that if you were looking forward to lots of space, then, unfortunately, you are out of luck.

However, most of those properties have two bedrooms or more, and you will be able to get a balcony on a budget of less than 3 million kroner.

You will have a lot less choice in which part of the city you wish to live with the majority of properties being in Grünerløkka, which is relatively central, or Bjerke, north Oslo.

If you want to live near Oslo but want more bang for your buck, then AskerLillesrtømUllensaker, and Ringerike are all options. Space is at less of a premium too in these areas, as well.

You will, however, be priced out of more sought-after areas such as Drøbak and Bærum.

Viken County had the highest number of properties available for under 3 million kroner at the time of writing.

Trøndaleg, central Norway and home to Trondheim, had the second-highest selection of homes on the market if you’re on a budget. If you feel like Trondheim would make a great place to live, you may find it hard to get a place in the city’s centre. However, east Trondheim had many more options available to house hunters.

South of Oslo and Viken County is Vestfold og Telemark, which had the third-highest number of properties available for those looking to get a foot on the property ladder for significantly less than the average house price. In Vestfold og Telemark, there were plenty of options if you are looking for a place in LarvikSandjefjord or Skien.

If you are instead more interested in having a place of your own on Norway’s west coast, then you have ample options in both Vestland and Møre og Romsdal. In Møre og Romsdal, plenty of apartments are available in and around Ålesund and Kristiansund.

In Vestland, there were 100 plus homes for sale in Bergen within our imaginary budget, although options were more limited when it came to super central locations.

In Rogaland County, south-west Norway, there were quite a high number of places available. Stavanger had more than 100 homes to choose from at the time of publication.

Over in the southeast and home to Kristiansand, Adger had more than 400 properties available, as did Innlandet, where you can get a place in Lillehammer or Trysil if you are big on skiing.

If you’ve dreamed of living in the Arctic Circle, unfortunately, you won’t be able to get a place on Svalbard. However, Troms og Finnmark and Nordland had homes available at this price point, but the two counties had the lowest number of options available for those on a lower budget. Finding a place in Tromsø, referred to as the ‘Paris of the north’, may also be tricky.

