For members
RENTING
Renting in Norway: How to resolve disputes with your landlord
Your home should be a relaxing place to be, but it may not always be smooth sailing between you and your landlord. Here's what you can do if any issues arise.
Published: 15 February 2022 13:48 CET
If you ever find yourself in a dispute with your landlord these are your options. Pictured are apartments in Norway. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
Where can you buy a house in Norway for less than 3 million kroner?
Looking to get on the property ladder in Norway and wondering what you can get for your money? We've got you covered.
Published: 11 February 2022 12:22 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments