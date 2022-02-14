Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 14 February 2022 09:43 CET
Vigelandsparken, Oslo.
Read about rising household costs, children having their Norwegian citizenship revoked and Norway being at the forefront of mobile fraud and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Vigelandsparken, Oslo. Photo by Tommaso Curre on Unsplash

Household costs could rise by 38 percent by 2024 

Costs including clothing, car maintenance, food, personal care and general living expenses will increase by 16 percent by 2024, compared to prices seen in 2020, figures from analysis firm Samfunnsøkonomisk Analyse provided to broadcaster TV2 have revealed.

When taking into account property tax, municipal taxes, energy costs and insurance, housing costs will rise by 38 percent for a family on two incomes and with two children living in a home of 120 square metres.

READ ALSO: Five things that are becoming more expensive in Norway (and why)

The rising costs are due to many Norwegian municipalities not carrying out maintenance work on electricity networks and water and sewage networks for several decades.

“There is a large backlog that must now be cleared. This means that these costs (household costs) will grow significantly more than consumer price inflation. Here there will be a real and clear cost increase for most people in most places,” Andreas Benedictow, chief economist at Samfunnsøkonomisk Analyse, told TV2.

Norway is at the forefront of telephone fraud in the Nordics

Norway is much more exposed to telephone fraud than the other Nordic countries, figures reported by NRK have revealed.

Telia blocked around 4 million fraudulent calls in Norway during January, almost twice as many as in Denmark and Sweden.

One scam call on the rise is called “wangiri”,- which means ring and cut in Japanese. This is the act of calling someone and hanging up before they answer and then charging high fees when people call back to follow up on the missed call.

44 Children have had Norwegian citizenship revoked since 2020 

The UDI has revoked the citizenship of 44 children in the last two years, according to figures obtained by broadcaster TV2.

As a general rule, children’s Norwegian citizenship will not be provoked due to incorrect information being provided by parents.

Despite this, the UDI has found reason to revoke the citizenship of 44 children.

“The UDI does not revoke the citizenship of “long-term” children, i.e. children who have a strong connection to Norway and live in Norway. In exceptional circumstances, we can evoke the citizenship of a child if a child does not have a strong connection to Norway,” Kjersti Tøseid, director of control at the UDI, told TV2.

READ ALSO: How to apply for Norwegian citizenship

The Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS) has called the figures disturbing.

“These are alarming numbers. We are generally concerned that the children have to pay the price for parents making unwise choices,” Pål Nesse, secretary-general of NOAS, told TV2.

The UDI has said the children who have had their citizenship revoked are primarily small children who do not have a strong connection to Norway, children who have never or lived with Norway, or have relocated to another country with their parents.

According to TV2, 70 percent of the children deprived of citizenship had lived in Norway for more than five years when the decision was made.

329 patients in hospital with Covid-19 

As of Sunday, 329 patients in Norway were in hospital with Covid-19. That is 35 more than the day before. Of these patients, 42 were in intensive care, and 25 were on respirators.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 11 February 2022 09:38 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

NIPH: Peak of Covid-19 infections may have been reached

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has said that Norway may have already reached the peak of the current wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant.

“It is possible that we have already reached the very peak of infection and possibly just got over it,” Geir Bukholm, infection control director at the NIPH, told newspaper VG.

“But it may seem that the effects of the peak of infection could still be 1-2 weeks ahead of us,” he added.

Bukholm also said that Norway was reaching immunity in the population that is sufficient enough to see infections go down without measures.

“We are talking about population immunity rather than herd immunity. It is when the infection curve stops rising, flattens out and shows a downwards trend. We have gained a basic immunity in the population in the population which means that the R number will fall below one,” he explained.

Northern Lights seen over southern Norway 

The Northern Lights were seen in far more southern parts than is usual last night. The Borealis was observed over parts of Oslo and Viken County.

The lights are typically only visible further north in the country. However, this is at least the third time this season, which runs between late September and early April, the Northern Lights have been visible as far south as Oslo.

READ MORE: When will you next get to see the Northern Lights in Norway?

For the lights to be seen in the south, certain conditions need to be met, such as a powerful magnetic storm and lots of solar activity.

Changes to housing rules have made the selling process longer

In the New Year, a new law was introduced that meant sellers could no longer sell a house “as is”. This puts a greater responsibility on the seller to highlight flaws and issues with the house than before.

The new rule has meant that there are now far stricter requirements on the documentation of the home’s condition than there have been previously.

READ ALSO: How easy is it to get a mortgage in Norway as a foreign resident?

DNB Eindom, a real estate firm, has advised those looking to sell to get all their documentation in order before listing their home.

“You must obtain documentation on, for example, who refurbished your bathroom, who laid wires when you refurbished your bedroom. I think many have been unprepared and spent much more time on this process than one had imagined. Maybe they (sellers) have had to postpone both the sale and the appraisal,” Terje Buraas, head of DNB Eindom, told public broadcaster NRK.  

SHOW COMMENTS