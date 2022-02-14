For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 14 February 2022 09:43 CET
Read about rising household costs, children having their Norwegian citizenship revoked and Norway being at the forefront of mobile fraud and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Vigelandsparken, Oslo. Photo by Tommaso Curre on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments