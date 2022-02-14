Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Phone fraud more prevalent in Norway than other Nordics

Norway is much more exposed to scam calls than its neighbours, figures have revealed. In January, telecommunications firm Telia blocked nearly twice as many fraudulent calls in Norway than in Sweden or Denmark.

Published: 14 February 2022 12:17 CET
People on their phones.
Telia blocked more fraudulent calls in Norway than they did in Sweden or Denmark last month. Pictured is a stock photo of people using their phones. Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash

During January, telecommunications firm Telia blocked just over 4 million fraudulent calls in Norway, nearly twice as many as in Denmark and Sweden, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Methods phone scammers use include phishing, where fraudulent callers send a message designed to trick the recipient into revealing sensitive information, and spoofing, where a cybercriminal pretends to be somebody else.

Telia has meanwhile noted a new scam on the rise in Norway called “Wangiri”. Wangiri- which in Japanese means “one ring and cut”- sees scammers call, allow the phone to ring once and then end the call. The aim is to get people to call back and incur high fees.

READ ALSO: How to switch to a Norwegian phone number

“It’s difficult to answer why (Norway is exposed to more phone scams), but those who do this (Wangiri scams) have realised that Norwegians call back. They probably have a higher hit rate in Norway,” Øivind Kristiansen of Telia told NRK.

“It may be that we are a little too naive and gullible,” he added.

Telia has said that to avoid becoming the victim of a Wangiri scam people shouldn’t answer or call back foreign numbers they don’t recognise.

Frank Stein, from the National Communication Authority, said that trying to stamp out scammers was a game of cat and mouse.

“There are many things that work against this. People are getting wiser, but on the other hand, attacks are getting smarter. It’s a cat and mouse game: one does not always know who is who. It’s the security industry in a nutshell,” he explained to NRK.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Norwegian police shoot knife-wielding attacker dead in Oslo

Norwegian police said they shot and killed a man wielding a knife who threatened several people early Tuesday in central Oslo before attacking a patrol car that arrived on the scene.

Published: 9 November 2021 13:17 CET
Police rammed the attacker with their car before he was shot. Pictured is a police van driving through Oslo
Police rammed the attacker with their car before he was shot. Pictured is a police van driving through Oslo. Photo by David Hall on Flickr.

A man shot by police, after he threatened several people with a knife. has died. 

A policeman was also injured as the officers tried to arrest the attacker in the capital’s Bislett neighbourhood, police told a press conference.

No details about the identity of the attacker or his motive were disclosed.

“We’re not excluding any motives, but there is nothing at this stage that indicates this is a terror attack,” police inspector Egil Jorgen Brekke told reporters.

According to tabloid VG, the man was Russian and in his 30s, and had been sentenced to psychiatric care in December 2020 after stabbing a man in Oslo in 2019.

Footage posted by witnesses on social media and broadcast by Norwegiann media show the bare-chested suspect wielding a large knife on the pavement outside a shop.

A police car can be seen ramming the man into a building in a bid to stop him. The man then rushes the vehicle, opens the front passenger door and leans inside the car.

“Police tried to run him down as he was attempting to stab someone. He then attacked the police with a knife… and shots were fired,” the head of the police operation, Tore Solberg, told reporters at an improvised press conference at the scene aired on public broadcaster NRK.

The man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

SHOW COMMENTS