Five great things that you can do for free in Oslo this winter

Don't let the cold put you off, there's plenty to see and do in Oslo in the winter months. Here are our picks.

Published: 14 February 2022 14:59 CET
Pictured is Holmenkollen.
These are some of the best things you can do in Norway. Pictured is Holmenkollen. Photo by Michael Ankes on Unsplash

There’s no escaping the fact that Norway is an expensive place to call home or visit as a tourist. Therefore one might think that a decent day out in Oslo might cost an arm and leg and leave your wallet trembling with fear.

However, that doesn’t have to be the case, and there is plenty to see and do without paying a princely price.

Luckily, there’s plenty to cater to everybody’s needs too. So whether you want to get active, find somewhere warm to hunker down or soak up some culture, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained for almost nothing.

Ice Skating

A fun activity with others, there are plenty of skating rings in Oslo to choose from, and the vast majority are free for the public to use.

Spikersuppa is the most famous of these and is located between the National Theatre and Norway’s parliament.

The rink is open for business every day, Sunday’s included. If you don’t have your own skates, you will have to pay for rental.

Another smaller spot, that weather depending, really lets you soak up some spectacular scenes is located by the Diechman Bjørvika library.

This rink is on the smaller side but offers views of the Oslo Opera House and Oslo Fjord. However, there are some downsides, as there are no rentals available, and if it’s too warm, it’ll be a puddle rather than an ice rink.

If you want to skate for completely free, then the Voldsløkka ice rink in Sagene offers free rental.

There are also other places you can borrow equipment for winter sports completely free (more on that below).

Toboggan run at Korketrekkern 

If doing a few laps of an ice rink might be a bit too pedestrian for you, then you might want to take things up a notch.

The toboggan run at Korketrekkern is over 2km long and takes around 10 minutes to complete. Kokketrekkern is Oslo’s most popular toboggan run for good reason. Once finished, you can ride the metro back up to Frognerseteren from Midtstuen for another go.

The toboggan run is, you guessed it, free, and you can bring your own sled. If you already live in Oslo, you’ll either have your own or know someone willing to loan you one.

If you don’t have a sled, then you can rent one for 150 kroner.

Similar to ice rinks, the toboggan runs are weather dependent.

Vigelandsparken

Home to over 200 sculptures by Gustav Vigeland, designer of the Nobel Peace Prize medal and the famous Angry Boy statue, Vigelandsparken is an essential destination all year round.

The park in Frogner, west Oslo, is at its best during the winter months after fresh snowfall. If it’s icy or the snow has started to melt somewhat, then it may be worth postponing.

Vigelandsparken makes the perfect place to take in some crisp winter air while also being able to see some of Norway’s most prized sculptures.

Deichman Bjørvika            

If you are averse to the cold weather, then hunkering down in the Deichmann Bjørvika library may be an attractive proposition this winter.

The library, adjacent to the Oslo Opera House, boasts over six floors, a cinema hall, stages and workshops for people of all ages.

Each floor has a different atmosphere, and the library is a delight for fans of modern architecture.

The library regularly hosts free events too. Whether it’s a children’s cinema or practicing your Norwegian with others, there’s plenty to do.You can see the library’s list of events here

Cross country skiing 

There are more than 2,600 kilometres of prepared cross-country ski trails that run deep into Oslo’s forests. For night owls, there is also 90km of floodlit tracks.

An added bonus is that you can take public transport to some of the best locations that Oslo has to offer.

You can take the number 1 metro line to Midtstuen, Holmenkollen, Voksenkollen or Frognerseteren. The number 3 line will take you to Skullerud or Mortensrud, and the number 5 line will get you to Songsvann.

You won’t need to fork out a fortune when it comes to equipment, either. This is because you can rent equipment for free from the Norwegian Volunteer Centers or frivilligsentralen. 

Sagane Frivilligsentralen has free rental for ski equipment, ice skates and toboggans, meaning you can complete everything on this list completely cost-free.  

What are the rules and culture of camping in Norway? 

One of the best things about living in Norway is having the great outdoors on your doorstep. But before you go on your next adventure, it's essential to know a little bit more about the unwritten (and written) rules of camping culture in the country. 

Published: 3 August 2021 14:47 CEST
The nature in Norway is one of the best things about the country. Photo by Daan Weijers on Unsplash

Allemannsretten

Wherever you are in Norway, you will always be close to nature and outstanding natural scenery. The best thing about this proximity to nature is the Allemannsretten, the right to public access. The Outdoor Recreation Act has protected this right to access since 1957. 

This gives people the right to travel or camp anywhere they like, regardless of who owns the land. The exception to this rule is cultivated land.

Another thing to note is that if you are planning to set up shop on somebody else’s land, you can only do so if you are 150 meters from their property, and you can only stay a maximum of two days before you are required to ask for their permission. 

READ ALSO: Five great places to go on a hammock trip in Oslo this summer

Furthermore, while it isn’t a rule per se, those camping with tents and hammocks are encouraged to pick spots already established as camping sites.

So while it may be tempting to look for your own hidden gem, please stay close to an established spot to avoid minimal disruption to nature and wildlife in the area. 

Allmennhetens høstingsrett

Similar to the public right to access, this grants you the freedom to harvest, forage and eat any berries, nuts, herbs, mushrooms or plants you come across. 

There are some exceptions, however, namely cloudberries that are found on private property in Northern Norway. 

This public right to harvest means you can choose a spot abundant with fresh berries, for example, and have them as a dessert on your trip or make them into a jam to be served with some sveler (thick Norwegian pancakes, often served with jam, sour cream or brown cheese).

Keen anglers can also fish for saltwater species such as haddock and pollock without a licence. You will need a licence issued by the municipality you are visiting for freshwater species, however. 

Lighting fires 

Due to the risk of forest fires, campfires are prohibited from April 15th and September 15th in wooded areas and forests. 

However, fires are allowed in areas where the risk of fires spreading is unlikely, such as near water or at an approved campsite.

Campers are also required to bring their own firewood and not to fell any trees.

In extreme droughts, some standard camping equipment such as grills, gas burners and camping stoves will also be prohibited. 

You can check the risk of forest fires spreading where you are going camping by using yr.no

Det er ikke dårlig vær bare dårlige klær

Depending on when and how you hear this, it will either be one of the most infuriating or helpful things a local can say to you. 

Translated to “there is no bad weather, only bad clothes”, this phrase could be the bane of your existence should a Norwegian find you drenched and shivering while they beam from ear to ear in their warm weatherproof outdoors wear. 

It could also be a handy reminder to check the weather and pack appropriately when telling someone you are planning a camping trip or excursion to the great outdoors. 

The weather in Norway is unpredictable, which means you should prepare for all scenarios. 

More importantly, though, this saying offers a good insight into Norway’s relationship with nature. The proverb isn’t just a reminder to pack a jacket. It’s also to encourage people to make the most of the great outdoors even if the weather isn’t picture perfect. 

Ut på tur aldri sur

Out on a trip never sour! This is a phrase all Norwegians have adopted as an unofficial rule when it comes to camping and spending time in the great outdoors. 

This un-written rule encourages people to embrace being in the great outdoors and to take the time out in nature to relax, unwind, enjoy themselves and not take the scenery around them or the opportunity to be with those they love for granted. 

This is an important one to keep in mind if things don’t plan on your trip.

Respect nature

This one may be obvious wherever you are in the world but is especially important given that Norway is home to many endangered species, delicately poised eco-systems and national parks that are meant to be for everyone’s enjoyment. 

You should try to leave no or little impact on the area you are staying in. 

Or, to put it in the words of famous Norwegian philosopher Arne Næss: To use something is not the same as consuming it. 

You should do as little to disturb the surrounding area and wildlife in the site you are staying in as possible. 

If you aren’t camping at a site with toilet facilities, make sure to bring a shovel to dispose of your waste. As well as that, be sure to make sure you don’t go to the bathroom within 50 metres of any water sources, as many hikers and campers in Norway will drink from the streams, waterfalls and rivers.

As well as that, don’t move anything from its natural habitat or leave any permanent changes such as carving your name into a tree or stone. 

Useful links

Below is a list of links to all the resources you’ll need to go camping in Norway, from camping sites to top tips. 

https://www.visitnorway.com/hotels-more/caravan-camping/

The right to roam | Guidelines to roaming where you want (visitnorway.com)

The Norwegian Mountain Code — The Norwegian Trekking Association (dnt.no)

https://campingportalen.no/campingplasser-i-norge

https://viivilla.no/ovrig/campingutstyret-du-ikke-kan-leve-uten-pa-campingferie/

Useful vocab 

Telt Tent 

Sovepose– Sleeping bag

Myggnett– Mosquito net 

Hengekøyetur– Hammock trip 

Stormkjøkken– Camping stove

