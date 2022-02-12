Read news from:
Norway scraps almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

Norway has scrapped almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, doing away with its face mask and self-isolation requirements, ending the one-metre rule, and limiting testing to those with symptoms.

Published: 12 February 2022 10:36 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 11:42 CET
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announces the end of restrictions on Saturday morning. Photo: Screen Grab
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announces the end of restrictions on Saturday morning. Photo: Screen Grab

“This is the day we have been waiting for. Now is the time,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference on Saturday morning. “We are removing almost all measures.” 

Norway’s decision to lift restrictions comes four days after Sweden lifted its restrictions on Wednesday, and twelve days after Denmark did on February 1st. 

Støre put the change in restrictions to the shift in infections towards the milder Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. 

“We can ease the restrictions because Omicron does not cause as serious disease as previous variants. Even though the infection rate is rising, the proportion who end up in hospital is low. We are well protected with the vaccine,” he said. “We can treat Covid-19 like other diseases.” 

Among the changes, which apply from 10am on Saturday morning, are:  

  • The one-metre rule is abolished 
  • The requirement to wear face masks is abolished 
  • Only adults with symptoms are now advised to get tested for Covid-19 
  • The requirement to self-isolate has been downgraded to a recommendation that infected adults stay at home for four days
  • Kindergarten children and school pupils should stay home if ill, but can return after one fever-free day 
  • All remaining requirements to show a negative test on arrival at the Norwegian border have been scrapped

Those who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated and those in vulnerable groups are still recommended to wear face masks. 

Under the new testing requirements, those who test positive using an antigen or lateral flow test at home are asked to register the positive test in their local municipality’s infection tracking system. 

People who test positive at home who have yet to receive all three doses should confirm their positive test at a test station. Fully vaccinated people, or double-vaccinated people who have tested positive in the last three months do not need to do this. 

Will Norway lift more Covid-19 measures on Saturday?

Norway’s government will hold a press conference on the country’s Covid-19 rules on Saturday, with both the Prime Minister and health authorities saying that the time to drop more measures was approaching.

Published: 11 February 2022 16:01 CET
The Norwegian government is likely to announce a relaxation of more Covid-19 rules at a press conference on Saturday morning.

The press conference comes just over a week since the country lifted several national rules, including restrictions on the sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants and other licensed venues and recommended limits on the number of visitors at home.

Currently, the only major restrictions left in Norway are the use of facemasks and social distancing in public spaces and self-isolation rules for those who test positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE: What Covid-19 rules are still in effect in Norway?

Speaking to newspaper VG on Friday Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the time to lift the remaining measures was approaching.

“We are approaching the time to remove the remaining measures,” he told the paper.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in an updated risk assessment that the country could soon return to everyday life without Covid measures.

“Society, in a short time, can return to normal everyday life without special infection control measures against Covid-19 and without a significantly increased disease burden caused by Covid-19,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said in the report.

The NIPH, along with the Norwegian Directorate of Health, provide the government with professional recommendations in regards to the country’s Covid rules.

The government was initially set to review the current coronavirus restrictions on February 17th. However, the PM has said on a few occasions that this could be brought forward, and this appears to be the case.

Among the rules that could be scrapped on Saturday are the use of face masks and social distancing in public.

VG has reported that sources close to the government have told the paper that the social distancing and face mask rules would be dropped. However, the paper warned that the final decisions were yet to be made by the government.

