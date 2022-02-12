Norway scraps almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

“This is the day we have been waiting for. Now is the time,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference on Saturday morning. “We are removing almost all measures.”

Norway’s decision to lift restrictions comes four days after Sweden lifted its restrictions on Wednesday, and twelve days after Denmark did on February 1st.

Støre put the change in restrictions to the shift in infections towards the milder Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

“We can ease the restrictions because Omicron does not cause as serious disease as previous variants. Even though the infection rate is rising, the proportion who end up in hospital is low. We are well protected with the vaccine,” he said. “We can treat Covid-19 like other diseases.”

Among the changes, which apply from 10am on Saturday morning, are:

The one-metre rule is abolished

The requirement to wear face masks is abolished

Only adults with symptoms are now advised to get tested for Covid-19

The requirement to self-isolate has been downgraded to a recommendation that infected adults stay at home for four days

Kindergarten children and school pupils should stay home if ill, but can return after one fever-free day

All remaining requirements to show a negative test on arrival at the Norwegian border have been scrapped

Those who are unable or unwilling to get vaccinated and those in vulnerable groups are still recommended to wear face masks.

Under the new testing requirements, those who test positive using an antigen or lateral flow test at home are asked to register the positive test in their local municipality’s infection tracking system.

People who test positive at home who have yet to receive all three doses should confirm their positive test at a test station. Fully vaccinated people, or double-vaccinated people who have tested positive in the last three months do not need to do this.