Will Norway lift more Covid-19 measures on Saturday?

The Norwegian government is likely to announce a relaxation of more Covid-19 rules at a press conference on Saturday morning.

The press conference comes just over a week since the country lifted several national rules, including restrictions on the sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants and other licensed venues and recommended limits on the number of visitors at home.

Currently, the only major restrictions left in Norway are the use of facemasks and social distancing in public spaces and self-isolation rules for those who test positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE: What Covid-19 rules are still in effect in Norway?

Speaking to newspaper VG on Friday Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the time to lift the remaining measures was approaching.

“We are approaching the time to remove the remaining measures,” he told the paper.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in an updated risk assessment that the country could soon return to everyday life without Covid measures.

“Society, in a short time, can return to normal everyday life without special infection control measures against Covid-19 and without a significantly increased disease burden caused by Covid-19,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said in the report.

The NIPH, along with the Norwegian Directorate of Health, provide the government with professional recommendations in regards to the country’s Covid rules.

The government was initially set to review the current coronavirus restrictions on February 17th. However, the PM has said on a few occasions that this could be brought forward, and this appears to be the case.

Among the rules that could be scrapped on Saturday are the use of face masks and social distancing in public.

VG has reported that sources close to the government have told the paper that the social distancing and face mask rules would be dropped. However, the paper warned that the final decisions were yet to be made by the government.