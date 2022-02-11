Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Will Norway lift more Covid-19 measures on Saturday?

Norway’s government will hold a press conference on the country’s Covid-19 rules on Saturday, with both the Prime Minister and health authorities saying that the time to drop more measures was approaching.

Published: 11 February 2022 16:01 CET
Crowds on a busy Oslo street.
Oslo's governemnt looks set to scrap some of the country's Covid-19 rules on Saturday. Pictured are people in Oslo. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash

The Norwegian government is likely to announce a relaxation of more Covid-19 rules at a press conference on Saturday morning.

The press conference comes just over a week since the country lifted several national rules, including restrictions on the sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants and other licensed venues and recommended limits on the number of visitors at home.

Currently, the only major restrictions left in Norway are the use of facemasks and social distancing in public spaces and self-isolation rules for those who test positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to newspaper VG on Friday Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the time to lift the remaining measures was approaching.

“We are approaching the time to remove the remaining measures,” he told the paper.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in an updated risk assessment that the country could soon return to everyday life without Covid measures.

“Society, in a short time, can return to normal everyday life without special infection control measures against Covid-19 and without a significantly increased disease burden caused by Covid-19,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said in the report.

The NIPH, along with the Norwegian Directorate of Health, provide the government with professional recommendations in regards to the country’s Covid rules.

The government was initially set to review the current coronavirus restrictions on February 17th. However, the PM has said on a few occasions that this could be brought forward, and this appears to be the case.

Among the rules that could be scrapped on Saturday are the use of face masks and social distancing in public.

VG has reported that sources close to the government have told the paper that the social distancing and face mask rules would be dropped. However, the paper warned that the final decisions were yet to be made by the government.

SCHOOLS

Norway cancels spring exams

All written and oral exams for junior and upper secondary school students in Norway have been cancelled this spring, Education Minister Tonje Brenna announced Friday.

Published: 11 February 2022 14:06 CET
Norwegian education authorities have decided to axe the spring exams for the third year running due to Covid-19. The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday by Education Minister Tonje Brenna.

“This is not an easy decision. I think exams are an important part of the final assessment, and we will have exams in Norwegian schools in the future,” Brenna said.

Brenna also explained that the decision to cancel exams was the fairest for all students because schools in different areas have been subject to varying Covid restrictions for much of the school year, meaning that students across the country will have faced differing levels of disruption to their education.

The decision to cancel exams follows a recommendation from the Directorate of Education to do so.

Private, and vocational exams will go ahead as usual, as they did last year.

According to the education directorate’s recommendations, higher education admissions will work as normal, meaning students will be admitted on their final subject grades.

