SCHOOLS

Norway cancels spring exams

All written and oral exams for junior and upper secondary school students in Norway have been cancelled this spring, Education Minister Tonje Brenna announced Friday.

Published: 11 February 2022 14:06 CET
Students sitting an exam
Spring exams in Norway have been cancelled, the country's education minister has announced. Pictured are two students taking a test. Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash

Norwegian education authorities have decided to axe the spring exams for the third year running due to Covid-19. The announcement was made at a press conference on Friday by Education Minister Tonje Brenna.

“This is not an easy decision. I think exams are an important part of the final assessment, and we will have exams in Norwegian schools in the future,” Brenna said.

Brenna also explained that the decision to cancel exams was the fairest for all students because schools in different areas have been subject to varying Covid restrictions for much of the school year, meaning that students across the country will have faced differing levels of disruption to their education.

The decision to cancel exams follows a recommendation from the Directorate of Education to do so.

Private, and vocational exams will go ahead as usual, as they did last year.

According to the education directorate’s recommendations, higher education admissions will work as normal, meaning students will be admitted on their final subject grades.

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: Health authority expects a return to everyday life in Norway soon

Norway could soon return to normal everyday life without Covid measures, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in its latest risk assessment of the pandemic on Wednesday.

Published: 9 February 2022 17:12 CET
On Wednesday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) published an updated risk assessment of the Covid-19 epidemic  in Norway.

The NIPH said that there are currently no clear benefits to postponing the spread of the epidemic in Norway with measures.

“Society, in a short time, can return to normal everyday life without special infection control measures against Covid-19 and without a significantly increased disease burden caused by Covid-19,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said in the report.

The current wave of infection was spreading slower so far this month than it had in January, according to the report.

However, the health institute also said that the epidemic would need to be continually monitored and that health services and companies should prepare for significant absenteeism due to coronavirus.

The current wave of infection is expected to peak in the coming weeks before plateauing over the winter holidays and then declining in March. 

“We expect that the wave of infection will increase for a few more weeks, possibly flattening out in the winter holiday weeks, before this wave declines and reaches a low level in March,” the institute wrote in its report.

It also said that it was likely that infections would peak in different parts of the country at different times.

Additionally, the NIPH said that it was probably that between three to four million in Norway could become infected with Covid-19 this winter.

It also predicted that a new wave of infection could probably occur later this year.

