Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 10 February 2022 09:35 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Read about electricity prices being linked to a CPI rise, a lack of competition in the food market leading to price hikes, glaciers in Norway melting due to climate change and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a powerline. Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

Electricity prices driving CPI rises 

Norway’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.2 percent between January 2021 and the same month this year, figures from Statistics Norway have found.

The consumer price index tracks prices for goods and services in high demand by Norwegian households.

The data collection firm said that rising electricity and grid rent were among the most significant contributors to the Consumer Price Index. Prices rose by around 19.7 percent in the twelve months from the beginning of last year to the start of this year.

Statistics Norway said the rise would have been closer to 70 percent had the government not launched its scheme where it covers up to 80 percent of electricity bills.

Lack of competition contributing to rising food prices in Norway

Several everyday food items from dairy products to sausages and biscuits have risen in price by more than 10 percent since the end of January, public broadcaster NRK has reported.

Norway’s consumer council has said the price hikes are due to a lack of competition and variety between products.

READ MORE: Why is food in Norway so expensive?

“The competition in the Norwegian food market is obviously too bad. It has been for a long time and is documented here (through reports of price hikes),” Inger Lise Bylverket from the Consumer Council told NRK.

“This makes it impossible for us to use our powers as consumers to choose a cheaper alternative. When chains and other players in the grocery sector claim there is fierce competition, that is not true. Tougher measures are needed,” she added.

Supermarkets have said that the higher prices are due to higher bills from suppliers. Suppliers have put their prices up due to several factors, including high international shipping prices, larger electricity costs and the Norwegian agriculture sector charging more for their products.

Damage to Diechman Bjørvika is less severe than initially feared

Much of the Deichman library at Bjørvika will reopen on Thursday morning as damage sustained by the fire sprinklers to the library is less extensive than first feared.

The sprinklers were set off due to a sofa catching fire, and parts of the second, third and fourth floors will be cordoned off on Thursday.

The sprinklers dispersed around 1,000 litres of water, and the floors in certain sections of the library have been torn up.

20 glaciers in Norway have disappeared

Since 2006, 20 glaciers in Norway have disappeared, a report from the Norwegian Water Resource and Energy Directorate (NVE) has found.

The equivalent of 50,000 football fields, or 364 square kilometres, of ice, has melted away.

“The survey shows that glacier melting has accelerated since 2000,” Liss Marie Andreassen, a glacier researcher at the NVE, told NRK.

“The glaciers are melting due to climate change. They are very sensitive to climate change and adjust their size by increasing or decreasing when the climate changes,” Andreassen added.

25,086 new Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, 25,086 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. However, due to changes the Norwegian Institute of Public Health made with testing on January 24th, fewer infections are recorded than before this date.

326 patients were in hospital on Wednesday with Covid-19, nine more than the day before. In addition, 45 patients were in intensive care, and 26 were on ventilators.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 9 February 2022 09:34 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Norway take gold in men’s freestyle Big Air to top medal table

On Wednesday morning, Norway topped the Winter Olympics medal table, replacing neighbours Sweden at the summit after Birk Ruud took gold in the freestyle Big Air event.

Ruud dominated the men’s field from the opening round, earning a near-perfect score with his first jump. By his third jump, he had built up such a commanding lead that he chose to hold the Norwegian flag throughout this round.

The win will have come as little shock as Burk topped qualifying.

Record results for Equinor 

For the second quarter in a row, oil giant Equinor posted record high pre-tax profits. The company had an operating profit before tax of 132 billion kroner.

The company have benefitted from rising oil and gas prices, with oil prices at their highest since 2014.

“This is a very strong result, and it is due to the good, solid operation we have had. We have had safe and efficient operations throughout the quarter. Here, all the platforms have produced with very high production efficiency,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told public broadcaster NRK.

Parts of the Bergen line closed 

Heavy snowfall and poor weather have meant that the Bergen railway line is closed between Geilo and Hallingskied.

Vy has said that delays and cancellations are to be expected due to the difficult weather conditions. Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for operating the country’s rail network, has said it would provide an update at 10am.

Report identifies ten industries that could flourish when oil industry begins to decline

The Norway Tomorrow report from management and consultant firm McKinsey has identified ten industries that could provide up to 200,000 jobs in total once the country’s oil industry begins to decline.

The industries highlighted by the report are hydrogen, offshore wind, electric batteries, carbon capture storage, green maritime, industrial software, consumer platforms, aquaculture, tourism and recycling.

However, the report said that these industries can only flourish if the country makes rapid investments in them now.

“But it can only happen if Norway presses on the gas now. These are ten industries that we see that other countries are investing heavily in,” Frithjof Norman Lund from McKinsey told public broadcaster NRK.

Record number of Covid-19 cases recorded

On Tuesday, 26,109 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is a new daily infection record and comes despite a change to how infections are recorded, which results in fewer cases being reported.

As of Tuesday, there were 317 patients in hospital with Covid-19. This is an increase of three patients compared to the day before. 45 of those patients were in intensive care.

SHOW COMMENTS