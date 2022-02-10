Read news from:
ENERGY

Norway aims for offshore wind power by 2030

Norway's government on Wednesday presented a plan to build a large-scale offshore wind power farm in the North Sea, saying it hopes to have the first turbines up by 2030.

Published: 10 February 2022 10:30 CET
Norway hopes to have its first North Sea wind turbines operational by 2030. Pictured is a windfarm in UK waters. Photo by Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash

The Scandinavian country — the largest oil producer in Western Europe — will launch a public tender aimed at building the first phase of a wind project in the southern waters of the North Sea.

“This is about ensuring access to clean and cheap energy. This is a reminder of the situation we find ourselves in,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told a press conference, referring to high electricity prices in Europe.

With a capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW), the first phase of the field, called Sorlige Nordsjo II, will be reserved for domestic consumption, with the government explicitly excluding the laying of cables for export — which the sector deemed as a necessary condition for profitability.

The field should cover the electricity consumption of 460,000 homes, and Støre said the first fixed-bottom turbines should be erected “in the second half” of the decade.

Later, a second phase of the project, with a similar capacity, could be connected to the European continent, but this will depend on a study by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The organisation representing the oil companies — often the same who are developers of wind power projects — Norwegian Oil and Gas, welcomed the “necessary clarifications” made by the government, but also criticised it for scaling down its ambitions by splitting the wind farm into two phases.

The government defended itself by saying that the split would speed up the start of the project.

Norwegian Oil and Gas also said it was “surprised” that it had not been heard on the need for a cable to the European continent, which it said would have enabled the project to go ahead without public subsidies.

 Another offshore farm with floating turbines is also planned in Norwegian waters in the North Sea, but no timetable has been provided for this project, called Utsira Nord and also intended for domestic consumption.

These wind projects had already been approved by the previous centre-right government but their implementation has been delayed.

A debate is ongoing in Norway on the advisability of connecting new wind power projects to the European grid, a choice which, according to critics, would have the effect of increasing prices for Norwegian consumers.

ENERGY

Norwegian energy agency warns high prices could last until next winter

High energy prices which are driving up living costs in Norwegian homes could persist through next winter, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) warned on Monday. The government should be prepared to extend economic relief, the agency said.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:10 CET
Lighting and heating homes in Norway could remain costly throughout 2022. Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash

High energy prices in Norway are likely to continue through the end of this year, NVE director for energy and concessions Inga Nordberg said on Monday in an interview with broadcaster NRK.

“What we are seeing is that you should be prepared for high prices at a much higher level than we are used to. Not just this winter but also in the summer and possibly next winter,” Nordberg said.

Although energy prices normally fall in spring and are also expected to do so in 2022, the most likely scenario is that they will remain high throughout the year, the department director said.

Households should be prepared for “close to winter prices in the summer”, she said.

The prognosis for high energy prices in the medium term remains uncertain, however. It is primarily affected by two factors in Norway: gas prices and the level of rain and snowfall.

The current security situation in Ukraine makes the former factor uncertain, while snow levels in the mountains are currently low although that “can change quickly”, Nordberg said.

The government last month said it would further increase a subsidy for energy bills, updating a package brought in December which saw the state pick up 55 percent of household bills when the spot price, the cost of raw energy firms pay, rises above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

The opposition and critics subsequently said that the scheme wasn’t enough before the government said it would cover 80 percent of electricity bills, subject to a vote in parliament.

The scheme, which began in December 2021 and will run until March of this year.

Asked whether the government should consider extending it, Nordberg told NRK “I think it is natural that is one of the things we should look at in future”.

