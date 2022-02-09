Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 9 February 2022 09:34 CET
Read about record revenues for Equinor, which industries could give Norway a boost when oil revenues decline, record Covid-19 numbers and train delays in our roundup of daily news. Pictured is an oil rig. Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite from Pexels

Norway take gold in men’s freestyle Big Air to top medal table

On Wednesday morning, Norway topped the Winter Olympics medal table, replacing neighbours Sweden at the summit after Birk Ruud took gold in the freestyle Big Air event.

Ruud dominated the men’s field from the opening round, earning a near-perfect score with his first jump. By his third jump, he had built up such a commanding lead that he chose to hold the Norwegian flag throughout this round.

The win will have come as little shock as Burk topped qualifying.

Record results for Equinor 

For the second quarter in a row, oil giant Equinor posted record high pre-tax profits. The company had an operating profit before tax of 132 billion kroner.

The company have benefitted from rising oil and gas prices, with oil prices at their highest since 2014.

“This is a very strong result, and it is due to the good, solid operation we have had. We have had safe and efficient operations throughout the quarter. Here, all the platforms have produced with very high production efficiency,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told public broadcaster NRK.

Parts of the Bergen line closed 

Heavy snowfall and poor weather have meant that the Bergen railway line is closed between Geilo and Hallingskied.

Vy has said that delays and cancellations are to be expected due to the difficult weather conditions. Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for operating the country’s rail network, has said it would provide an update at 10am.

Report identifies ten industries that could flourish when oil industry begins to decline

The Norway Tomorrow report from management and consultant firm McKinsey has identified ten industries that could provide up to 200,000 jobs in total once the country’s oil industry begins to decline.

The industries highlighted by the report are hydrogen, offshore wind, electric batteries, carbon capture storage, green maritime, industrial software, consumer platforms, aquaculture, tourism and recycling.

However, the report said that these industries can only flourish if the country makes rapid investments in them now.

“But it can only happen if Norway presses on the gas now. These are ten industries that we see that other countries are investing heavily in,” Frithjof Norman Lund from McKinsey told public broadcaster NRK.

Record number of Covid-19 cases recorded

On Tuesday, 26,109 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is a new daily infection record and comes despite a change to how infections are recorded, which results in fewer cases being reported.

As of Tuesday, there were 317 patients in hospital with Covid-19. This is an increase of three patients compared to the day before. 45 of those patients were in intensive care.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 8 February 2022 09:41 CET
The average monthly wage rose by around 2,000 kroner last year 

Between 2020 and 2021, the average monthly salary in Norway increased by 4.2 percent or 2,000 kroner per month, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

This is a doubling of monthly wages compared to the 12 months prior. The main reason for the increased salaries was the delayed wage settlement negotiations in 2020.

For a large number of industries and professions wages are negotiated by unions each year. Wage negotiations in 2020 were delayed due to the pandemic. 

“If we look at 2020 and 2021 in context, wage growth does not differ much from previous years,” Håkon Grini, senior advisor at Statistics Norway, said.

Significant increase in medication use 

Last year Norwegian’s medicine consumption increased by 4.4 percent compared to the year before. This is a significantly larger increase compared to previous years.

The reason for the increase is an ageing population in Norway, according to the Pharmacy Association.

“We are probably starting to see the effect of an ageing population. People over the age of 70 use more than five times as many prescription drugs as those under 70,” Hanne Andresendirector of the association, said in a press release.

 The pharmacy association said that the proportion of the population aged over 70 increased by 34 percent between 2010 and 2021.

Local authorities should be prepped for cyberattacks

The Ministry of Emergency Preparedness has said that Norwegian municipalities should be prepared for cyber-attacks as they will intensify in the future.

Ransomware attacks are the type of cybercrime that the ministry said it was particularly worried about.

“For us, it is important that the municipalities can be even better equipped to prevent and handle digital attacks that can have major consequences for the inhabitants”, Emergency Preparedness Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

Mehl said that most of the previous attacks aimed at municipalities could have been avoided with better preparation.

17,652 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 17,562 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 1,664 more than the same day a week prior.

As of Monday, 314 patients in hospitals had tested positive for Covid-19. This is 24 more than the day before. Of the patients in the hospital, 45 were in intensive care, and 25 were on ventilators.

