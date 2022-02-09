For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 9 February 2022 09:34 CET
Read about record revenues for Equinor, which industries could give Norway a boost when oil revenues decline, record Covid-19 numbers and train delays in our roundup of daily news. Pictured is an oil rig. Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite from Pexels
