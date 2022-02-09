How many foreign nationals are granted permanent residence in Norway?

Recent figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) have revealed how many people were granted permanent residence in Norway last year.
In 2021, 14,548 foreign nationals were granted permanent residence, meaning they can stay in Norway indefinitely and vote in local elections.
To be granted permanent residence, you will typically have to have lived in Norway for at least three years and pay an application fee of 3,800 kroner.
British nationals made up the largest group to be issued a permanent residence permit last year. 4,814 Brits were granted permanent residence in Norway. They also had a 100 percent success rate when it came to applying.
Syrians were the next largest group of foreign nationals to granted permanent residence by immigration authorities. 2,029 Syrian citizens were given the green light to stay in Norway indefinitely by immigration authorities.
After that, Eritreans were the third-largest group. They had one of the lowest application success rates, however. Only 78 percent of applications from Eritreans were successful, and in total, 830 Eritreans were granted permanent residence.
Filipinos, Serbians, Indians, Thai nationals, Somalians, Russians and Afghans made up the rest of the top ten largest groups to be granted permanent residence.
Nationals from 88 different countries were granted permanent residence in Norway last year. However, the total number of permanent residence cards awarded was significantly lower than in 2020, when just shy of 18,000 nationals successfully applied for permanent residence.
