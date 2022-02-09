Covid-19: Health authority expects a return to everyday life in Norway soon

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) published an updated risk assessment of the Covid-19 epidemic in Norway.

The NIPH said that there are currently no clear benefits to postponing the spread of the epidemic in Norway with measures.

“Society, in a short time, can return to normal everyday life without special infection control measures against Covid-19 and without a significantly increased disease burden caused by Covid-19,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, said in the report.

The current wave of infection was spreading slower so far this month than it had in January, according to the report.

However, the health institute also said that the epidemic would need to be continually monitored and that health services and companies should prepare for significant absenteeism due to coronavirus.

READ ALSO: What Covid-19 rules are still in effect in Norway?

The current wave of infection is expected to peak in the coming weeks before plateauing over the winter holidays and then declining in March.

“We expect that the wave of infection will increase for a few more weeks, possibly flattening out in the winter holiday weeks, before this wave declines and reaches a low level in March,” the institute wrote in its report.

It also said that it was likely that infections would peak in different parts of the country at different times.

Additionally, the NIPH said that it was probably that between three to four million in Norway could become infected with Covid-19 this winter.

It also predicted that a new wave of infection could probably occur later this year.