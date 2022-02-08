Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The average monthly wage rose by around 2,000 kroner last year

Between 2020 and 2021, the average monthly salary in Norway increased by 4.2 percent or 2,000 kroner per month, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

This is a doubling of monthly wages compared to the 12 months prior. The main reason for the increased salaries was the delayed wage settlement negotiations in 2020.

For a large number of industries and professions wages are negotiated by unions each year. Wage negotiations in 2020 were delayed due to the pandemic.

“If we look at 2020 and 2021 in context, wage growth does not differ much from previous years,” Håkon Grini, senior advisor at Statistics Norway, said.

Significant increase in medication use

Last year Norwegian’s medicine consumption increased by 4.4 percent compared to the year before. This is a significantly larger increase compared to previous years.

The reason for the increase is an ageing population in Norway, according to the Pharmacy Association.

“We are probably starting to see the effect of an ageing population. People over the age of 70 use more than five times as many prescription drugs as those under 70,” Hanne Andresen, director of the association, said in a press release.

The pharmacy association said that the proportion of the population aged over 70 increased by 34 percent between 2010 and 2021.

Local authorities should be prepped for cyberattacks

The Ministry of Emergency Preparedness has said that Norwegian municipalities should be prepared for cyber-attacks as they will intensify in the future.

Ransomware attacks are the type of cybercrime that the ministry said it was particularly worried about.

“For us, it is important that the municipalities can be even better equipped to prevent and handle digital attacks that can have major consequences for the inhabitants”, Emergency Preparedness Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

Mehl said that most of the previous attacks aimed at municipalities could have been avoided with better preparation.

17,652 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 17,562 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 1,664 more than the same day a week prior.

As of Monday, 314 patients in hospitals had tested positive for Covid-19. This is 24 more than the day before. Of the patients in the hospital, 45 were in intensive care, and 25 were on ventilators.