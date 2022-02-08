Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.

Published: 8 February 2022 09:41 CET
Gjerstad, Norway
Read about rising monthly salaries, local authorities needing to be better prepared for cyber attacks and the latest Covid-19 news in today's roundup. Pictured is Gjerstad. Photo by Photo by Kenneth Mark on Unsplash

The average monthly wage rose by around 2,000 kroner last year 

Between 2020 and 2021, the average monthly salary in Norway increased by 4.2 percent or 2,000 kroner per month, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed.

This is a doubling of monthly wages compared to the 12 months prior. The main reason for the increased salaries was the delayed wage settlement negotiations in 2020.

For a large number of industries and professions wages are negotiated by unions each year. Wage negotiations in 2020 were delayed due to the pandemic. 

“If we look at 2020 and 2021 in context, wage growth does not differ much from previous years,” Håkon Grini, senior advisor at Statistics Norway, said.

Significant increase in medication use 

Last year Norwegian’s medicine consumption increased by 4.4 percent compared to the year before. This is a significantly larger increase compared to previous years.

The reason for the increase is an ageing population in Norway, according to the Pharmacy Association.

“We are probably starting to see the effect of an ageing population. People over the age of 70 use more than five times as many prescription drugs as those under 70,” Hanne Andresendirector of the association, said in a press release.

 The pharmacy association said that the proportion of the population aged over 70 increased by 34 percent between 2010 and 2021.

Local authorities should be prepped for cyberattacks

The Ministry of Emergency Preparedness has said that Norwegian municipalities should be prepared for cyber-attacks as they will intensify in the future.

Ransomware attacks are the type of cybercrime that the ministry said it was particularly worried about.

“For us, it is important that the municipalities can be even better equipped to prevent and handle digital attacks that can have major consequences for the inhabitants”, Emergency Preparedness Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

Mehl said that most of the previous attacks aimed at municipalities could have been avoided with better preparation.

17,652 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 17,562 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. That is 1,664 more than the same day a week prior.

As of Monday, 314 patients in hospitals had tested positive for Covid-19. This is 24 more than the day before. Of the patients in the hospital, 45 were in intensive care, and 25 were on ventilators.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 3 February 2022 09:41 CET
The Lyngen Alps Norway
Read about a police raid on illegal firearms, the PM saying more restrictions could be lifted in the near future and unemployment returning to pre-pandemic levels in today's roundup of important news. Pictured are people on a cross country ski trip in the Lyngen Alps, northern Norway. Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash

The government could ease measures before February 17th 

On Tuesday, the government relaxed a large majority of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, such as recommended limits on the number of guests one could have visit, a table service requirement for the sale of alcohol, and the requirement to work from home were scrapped.

However, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at Tuesday’s government press conference that the remaining measures, such as the requirement to wear a face mask and social distance, could be lifted on February 17th if the situation with the virus develops as expected.

READ ALSO: Norway relaxes Covid-19 restrictions but keeps face mask rules

However, in more recent comments, the PM has said that some of the remaining measures could be lifted before February 17th.

“We ask the professional authorities to give us advice on an ongoing basis. We will not have such rules longer than necessary,” he told broadcaster TV2 on Thursday.

Number of long-term unemployed at pre-pandemic levels 

Unemployment in Norway has continued to fall and is now back to pre-pandemic levels, data collection agency Statistics Norway has said.

In the final quarter of 2021, unemployment was around 3.5 percent, significantly lower than at the same time in 2020 and at around a similar level to the average of the last quarter-century.

READ MORE: Tips for finding an English speaking job in Norway

“We see that the corona crisis is the event that has led to the biggest peak in unemployment in the last 25 years, but at least so far it has the shortest duration when it comes to an increase in unemployment,” Tonje Køber from Statistics Norway said.

Police raid uncovers 83 illegal weapons 

As many as 83 illegal firearms, including shotguns, submachine guns, and rifles, have been seized following a police raid.

The firearms have been linked to a 49-year-old man in the Arendal area. In addition, the police uncovered around 300 advertisements on the listing site Finn.no.

According to prosecutors, the weapons were sealed but were not done so legally, meaning they could be turned into functional weapons.

Typically the sale of weapons isn’t illegal, presuming they are adequately sealed. The weapons were seized in 2020 and the man is set to go on trial shortly.

Olso recorded more Covid cases last month than in the whole of last year 

In January, more than 90,000 Covid-19 infections were registered in Oslo. This is more cases than the entire total for last year. 

The figures were published in Oslo Municipality’s weekly report. Around a third of last month’s cases were recorded in the final week of the month. 

Adults under 40 have made up the majority of those to test positive for the virus in the Norwegian capital this year.  

